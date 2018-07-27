The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Therin says that wrestling in Senegal is so prevalent that you can see kids practicing the sport in the streets and on the country’s beaches. Therin’s images of the wrestlers paint an intimate, lyrical and poetic portrait of the men who take part in what is a national sport in Senegal.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]





Familial rebelliousness first drove her to become a member of the underground in Berlin during the war. “It was easy for me to resist Nazi authority because I had always resisted my mother’s authority,” she said.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Gengotti discovered the world of Nouveau Cirque while shooting Cirque Bidon in 2016, a French circus troupe that tours in a caravan of horse-drawn wagons. It was her first exposure to the contemporary circus world, which has left behind tigers and elephants in favor of a more theater-based style of performances.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

The collection of images looks like it could have been made in the course of a single, languorous weekend getaway. A Minnie Mouse towel is draped over a chair seen through a sliding glass door. Steph sits naked, knees up, on a white-sand beach; she stands on the side of a wooded hill among long, straight shadows of trees, her bare feet on a bed of brown pine needles. But the photos, in fact, were taken in the span of more than a year, roughly the duration of Spicer’s relationship with Steph.

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Koopmans' photographic series Tskaltubo documents the eerie, derelict spas and the people who have made them an unlikely home. "You get these little signs of life," he says, "a line of laundry hanging in a seemingly abandoned space, or a little drawing on the wall where someone sketched their old village."

[See the photos at Wired]

It isn’t always possible to find an unusual perspective on famous landmarks, but photos taken during their construction can often provide one. In black-and-white or grainy color, they’re filled with promise but not yet substance—scaffolding around a skyscraper skeleton, pieces of a sculpture in a workshop, the foot of a tower reaching into nothing.

[See the photos at Atlas Obsura]





In a project shot over three separate summers, photographer Laurence Stephens explores the disillusion that comes with organised travel.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Beloved, abandoned, then beloved once more, a Brooklyn pool transforms alongside its neighborhood.

[See the photos at Topic]





Steering clear of generic picture-perfect travel photography, each body of work will delve beneath the surface of California and reveal the daily occurrences and unexpected nuances, as well as the people and places, that give America’s Golden State its distinctive character.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]