The Best Photography Of The Week

The Winners Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2018
“My daughter was wearing her ballet leotard and she was spraying her siblings and herself.”
[See the photos at iPhone Photography Awards 2018]
Japan's Beautiful Festival Of The Dead
Every summer, the sleepy fishing village of Himeshima welcomes the dead home.
[See the photos at National Geographic]
In Brazil's Favelas, Caught Between Police And Gangsters
In 2008, a 15-year-old boy suspected of belonging to the drug-trafficking gang Terceiro Comando was among those arrested during a police operation in the Acari favela in northern Rio de Janeiro.
[See the photos at The New York Times]
Where The Holy Land Meets The Modern World
Despite the region’s chaos, Grasas persisted, photographing some of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. He focused on the way these cities have adapted to modernity, emphasizing startling juxtapositions of the ancient and the modern, like the Giza pyramids as seen through the window of a Pizza Hut, or a line of tourist buses snaking across the Mount of Olives.
[See the photos at Wired]
The Faded Glory Of Britain's Seaside Shelters
Over a three year period, photographer Will Scott travelled the UK via its old, beachfront structures, constructing an ode to the Great British holiday in the process.
[See the photos at Huck Magazine]
The Pigeons That Were Photographers
In the 19th century, early photographers experimented with aerial images using balloons and kites, devices that were made and controlled by humans. But a more organic perspective emerged when a German apothecary strapped a small camera to a pigeon, to photograph the world in flight.
[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]
Candy Beach
"I always had the feeling that people don’t see the same beach that I see. Benidorm is a beautiful, giant beach, full of colour and fantastic characters. And all of these are full of their own lovely imperfections.["]
[See the photos at LensCulture]
It Takes A Fake Military Village
Deep in the Mojave Desert, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin opens its gates to the public. We pay a visit to the US military’s camouflage Disneyland.
[See the photos at Topic]
The Art Of Walking In LA
Groskopf moved from New York City to Los Angeles six years ago, and she brought the tradition of New York street photographers, such as Daniel Arnold, with her; she takes quirky, candid photos of pedestrians and amblers all over Los Angeles. “I get yelled at a lot,” she said. “It’s my right to take the photo, but, I suppose, it’s their right to yell.”
[See the photos at The New Yorker]
A New Jersey Without People
New Jersey photographer Matthew Dempsey used to live in Hoboken in New Jersey, a city across the Hudson River from Manhattan. After fifteen years of looking across the water at “the city that never sleeps”, he and his wife decided to leave all that behind.
[See the photos at Feature Shoot]