The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

“My daughter was wearing her ballet leotard and she was spraying her siblings and herself.”



[See the photos at iPhone Photography Awards 2018]

Every summer, the sleepy fishing village of Himeshima welcomes the dead home.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

In 2008, a 15-year-old boy suspected of belonging to the drug-trafficking gang Terceiro Comando was among those arrested during a police operation in the Acari favela in northern Rio de Janeiro.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

Despite the region’s chaos, Grasas persisted, photographing some of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. He focused on the way these cities have adapted to modernity, emphasizing startling juxtapositions of the ancient and the modern, like the Giza pyramids as seen through the window of a Pizza Hut, or a line of tourist buses snaking across the Mount of Olives.



[See the photos at Wired]





Over a three year period, photographer Will Scott travelled the UK via its old, beachfront structures, constructing an ode to the Great British holiday in the process.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

In the 19th century, early photographers experimented with aerial images using balloons and kites, devices that were made and controlled by humans. But a more organic perspective emerged when a German apothecary strapped a small camera to a pigeon, to photograph the world in flight.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]





"I always had the feeling that people don’t see the same beach that I see. Benidorm is a beautiful, giant beach, full of colour and fantastic characters. And all of these are full of their own lovely imperfections.["]



[See the photos at LensCulture]

Deep in the Mojave Desert, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin opens its gates to the public. We pay a visit to the US military’s camouflage Disneyland.

[See the photos at Topic]

Groskopf moved from New York City to Los Angeles six years ago, and she brought the tradition of New York street photographers, such as Daniel Arnold, with her; she takes quirky, candid photos of pedestrians and amblers all over Los Angeles. “I get yelled at a lot,” she said. “It’s my right to take the photo, but, I suppose, it’s their right to yell.”



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

New Jersey photographer Matthew Dempsey used to live in Hoboken in New Jersey, a city across the Hudson River from Manhattan. After fifteen years of looking across the water at “the city that never sleeps”, he and his wife decided to leave all that behind.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]