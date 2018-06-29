The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

“The power of the animal kingdom.”



[See the photos at the Nature Conservancy]

“It is such a deeply personal moment of transition to be parting with one person with the hopes that they’ll continue to live, as the next person comes in and the cycle repeats,” he says. “I always take pride in making the room as nice as possible because I want people to feel that it is their safe place during their stay.”



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

A post shared by Hosam Katan (@hosam_katan) on May 14, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Katan says in the book that while growing up in Aleppo, he never imagined war could happen. He was just 17 when the protests broke out in 2011. He decided to pick up a camera and document what was going on after the Syrian government responded with violence.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Readers won’t find any evidence of teeming crowds or grand demonstrations in Mr. Banning’s photos from Russia, Nepal, Italy, Portugal and India. In fact, they’ll notice few people at all. Instead, they’ll see modest local meeting places featuring party iconography, piles of books and binders, and the occasional individual sitting at a desk.

[See the phots at The New York Times]

A post shared by David Maurice Smith (@davidmauricesmith) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT

According to Tiwi creation stories, in a time outside of time, their ancestors rose from darkness, roamed the land, and molded the earth. It was during this age—known as the Dreaming—that the Tiwi Islands were born.

[See the photos at The National Geographic]

The images in Szabo’s book span the past three decades, but they have a timeless quality. It’s hard to place toned bodies and sea-tousled hair in any particular decade. Lifeguards occupy a peculiar cultural niche, at the intersection of “Baywatch” and beach bum, of battle-hardened hero and teen-age wastrel.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

A post shared by PEYTON ✮ (@peytonfulford) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

As an outsider growing up in a religious community, photographer Peyton Fulford explored her sexuality in secret. Then she found a tribe of fiercely open friends, inspiring a journey of self-discovery.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Ivashintsova captured countless facets of Soviet life from 1960 to 1999: schoolchildren playing in the snow, alcoholics guzzling beer in the squares, communist rallies, weddings, passersby posing with cigarettes in fur hats, Soviet fashions, quotidian objects like washbasins, moods reflected off the surfaces of the age.



[See the photos at Mother Jones]

A post shared by Dave Jordano (@dave.jordano) on Apr 7, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

"You always hear these stories about Detroit at night," Jordano says. "'Don’t go out, it’s too dangerous.' And I said, 'Well, let me see for myself.'"

[See the photos at Wired]