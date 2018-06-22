The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

While large-scale atrocities within Syria are vigorously covered, Mr. Ibarra said stories of those who fled the bloodshed also must be told. “No one is talking about them,” he said. “No one is supporting them. No one is giving them a voice.”



The restrictions mean the area does not have widespread WiFi or cellphone access. People use landlines to communicate. While this would be a problem for many of us at a time when everything seems to be connected by electronics, there are people who welcome it. Those who believe they suffer from “electromagnetic hypersensitivity,” (some even claiming to be allergic to WiFi, for example) have relocated to the zone, and it has become a haven for them.

Decaying buildings remind us of the inevitable process of history. Eventually the wild world reclaims what it once called its own. “Some people see something very dark, like the world would look like after the apocalypse," Jonk says. "But for me, what I like to show is that nature is stronger than man. At the end, nature will win.”



The clients seek the virtual company of sex cam models for a wide variety of reasons. The most obvious one is to satisfy their sexual needs or fantasies they can't access in real life. But many of them are just looking for someone to ask how their day was, offer them a shoulder on which to cry, and ease their loneliness.



Recently I went to Milan, bringing my faithful camera and I really fell in love with the city, especially at night. The city is painted in incredible colors, the illuminated buildings and the bright signs color the whole city.



The Mystics Seeking Eternal Life Through Liquid Nitrogen

His ethereal, atmospheric images respectfully capture the quest for immortality in Russia, home to a visionary gaggle of cosmists, cryonicists, and transhumanists who believe in a deathless future. They preach resurrection, wear high-tech cyber-suits, and deep-freeze the corpses of loved ones they hope to meet again.



