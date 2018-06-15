The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A post shared by Reuben Radding (@reuben_radding) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:31pm PST

“Humans Against Music,” takes its name from the weekly karaoke sessions at Freddy’s Bar and Backroom in Park Slope. It is a low-tech affair, with lyric sheets and no bouncing ball on the screen. Still, the place jumps as regulars look forward to rituals like the mandatory playing of “O Canada” and the “Bohemian Rhapsody” finale.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

Using an inexpensive, lightweight projector tricked out with a solar-powered battery, Peschak visited five islands and projected vintage, monochrome images onto the modern landscape after the sun went down.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

I'm David Tesinsky from Prague and I'm an independent photographer of the subcultures, urban cultures, street stories and people's stories in general AKA reportage/social documentary photography. I've made this portrait series of the women and men convicted for life inside of a prison in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.



[See the photos at Bored Panda]

“The Yamamoto family values were forged in small spaces,” the Japanese photographer Masaki Yamamoto told me recently. For eighteen years, his family of seven coexisted in a one-room apartment in Kobe. His father drove trucks, and his mother worked as a cashier in a supermarket. They and their five children all slept in the same space, a room the size of six tatami mats, limbs overlapping amid a pile of ever-multiplying junk.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

A post shared by Diana Bagnoli (@dianabagnoli) on Feb 28, 2018 at 2:07pm PST

Bagnoli found that the lives of these women could be difficult. She says a lot of them were grandmothers in their 30s and were all working hard to provide for their families. Many of the women’s main concerns were to fight for equality, both inside and outside of the ring, and to provide a good example for their children and grandchildren.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

On 27 April, 2018, Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un, the leaders of South and North Korea, met in the infamous Joint Security Area... With the meeting quickly hailed by some as a historic breakthrough in pan-Korean relations, photos of visits to a replica of the JSA at Namyangju Studios, South Korea, started cropping up on Instagram, with visitors aping the handshake for posterity, as well as for their social media accounts.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

The Blossoming Of Smoke

A post shared by Isabelle & Alexis (@isabelleandalexis) on May 19, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

The project is set in various parts of the globe including the US, Morocco, Turkey, and Norway, each of which has unique natural topography. The clouds take different forms depending on the landscape. In one photo a mustard yellow cloud resembles volcanic smoke, yet in another, a cloud looks like an peach-hued spiritual form haunting an old industrial site.



[See the photos at Colossal]