The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/94479189402f45c28af2b4d9a132a729_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Over the past couple of months, Agence France-Presse photographers have been finding and photographing people who hold job titles that are becoming very rare, such as lamplighter, street clerk, rickshaw puller, plowman, or elevator attendant.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c22855c6d12e442195a961ed1c5c0a0f_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Portela's series Glow is an ongoing archive of urban images from his trips to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, New York City, and more. Each photograph is edited with a wash of neon-inspired pink, blue, and purple lights.



[See the photos at Colossal]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e9f106cc9b4648f2becbeffb76874864_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The 1990s is a highly mythologised decade in Russian culture. When we speak of the '90s, we speak of transition from the collapsed Soviet order to global capitalism, but also of a cultural movement of unforgettable force. The explosion of home-grown art, pop music, rave culture and fashion in a whirlpool of political disorder still reverberates through contemporary Russian culture and imagery, and has shaped many generations to come.



[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/91f7d30ba3f6407f9ca6d879334529ee_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Throughout the 1970’s and ’80s, Maryland-based photographer Michael E. Northup documented the ins and outs of his 10-year marriage — a relationship he pays tribute to in new book, Dream Away.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/41611904de354d0191dc2c0674dd4a19_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"Georgia, as a Republic of the Soviet Union, proved to be the perfect host for building many sanatoriums," says photographer Reginald van de Velde, who visited a dozen of these sites across Georgia and Abkhazia last summer. In addition to the thermal and mineral qualities of their water, "some even had sources with radiotive isotopes in them," he says, noting that "radioactivity was once considered a healthy thing, curing everything from infertility to paralysis."

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a105aefa9e1c4305934528c5c66b3b83_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

When photographer Naomi Harris was a child living in Toronto, she would visit her father's law office and stare at the photographs he had on his wall of famous actors like Clark Gable and Marlene Dietrich. These starkly lit studio shots were the work of George Hurrell, who captured nearly every star under contract with MGM during the 1930s as the studio's photographer... Harris now lives in Los Angeles, where the most famous celebrities she follows on a daily basis are the dogs and cats of Instagram, whose lives appear as perfectly put-together as any Hollywood starlet's.



[See the photos at Topic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/3ef856a508324e61914bb843757e9681_07067fe6d51e42d79bae886fb7d0a5e0_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The best-known forgiveness story in post-conflict Africa is rooted in the work of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which President Nelson Mandela established in 1995 to account for the sins of apartheid. The Western world's embrace of the commission's peacetime mission initially prompted Sara Terry to look at other examples of reconciliation in "Forgiveness and Conflict: Lessons From Africa."



[See the photos at The New York Times]