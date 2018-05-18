The Best Photography Of The Week

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ee4174232c9d4c3a852670db8010cc84_a855934fadab4bd18d22dbcf24ddfaea_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In the 1950s, premier of the Soviet state Joseph Stalin transformed the skyline of Moscow by building seven-tiered skyscrapers, which filled the horizon like Socialist-era wedding cakes. The spires stretched above ornate exteriors that recall Gothic cathedrals and centuries-old Russian churches.



Mr. Etheridge, who grew up in Mississippi, first saw the mug shots after the state’s Department of Archives and History published them online. "I was captivated by these images and wanted to bring them to a wider audience," he recalled. "I wanted to find the Riders today, to look into their faces, to make new portraits to set against the earlier photographs."



The portraits in the ongoing series set unique individuals against LA's abundance of glowing signage. It's an ephemeral, 3 AM feeling, featuring outfits that evoke Party Monster (well, the good times at least). But, Harris says, the pictures are highly personal and political.



He makes appearances on late-night TV shows and swoops over the crowd at NFL games. How Challenger, a 29-year-old bald eagle, became the most in-demand bird in America.

In the 1990s, a surplus of government wind tunnels and advances in computer simulations led to a consolidation, and a number of older facilities were demolished. Gathered here, a collection of images of NASA's amazing wind tunnels from the past century.



"I often went back to the old hospital in Trieste, the place called the 'manicomio', the 'lunatic asylum'. One day, I followed this group coming out of the canteen. What was it about the patients that struck me: the way they looked, the clothes they wore, the way they walked? I was drawn to them."



Washington, a lively American metropolis, has a daily commute that is consistently ranked among the most challenging in the country. Washington Post staff photographer Matt McClain was drawn to this sometimes-lonely and trying ritual because of his love for finding beauty in the ordinary.



