The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:​

"The women in this project came from all different backgrounds and had all different personalities, but what bound them was their interest in Marilyn... one thing I heard over and over again in my interviews with these women was the desire to 'protect' Marilyn's legacy. They wanted to make sure she wasn't seen as just a sex symbol but rather a woman whose legitimate accomplishments are remembered by history."



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Aigner watched Momcat chase off other bobcats and kill a raccoon mother with six kits that had come to the bowl to drink. There were evenings she brought home rabbits and rats — depositing them for the kittens right in front of me, and there were nights she left the kittens completely alone.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Working with investigative journalist Crofton Black, Clark has spent the past decade traveling to black sites, detention facilities, and naval bases around the world, seeking to capture the commonplace reality of horrific practices like torture, extraordinary rendition, and indefinite detention.



[See the photos at Wired]

In the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant meltdown, Noriko Takasugi documented how a festival celebration allowed participants to balance the traditions of the past with the uncertainty of the present.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Peterson's stark black-and-white photographs of the event — shot both inside the enormous convention center, where it took place, and outside, in the rain and the sun, where protests and counter-protests unfolded in front of cameras and curious onlookers — capture the many strange and at times contradictory facets of the firearm-loving culture that dominates much of the country.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Adrian Wojtas' untitled photographic series captures a dystopian glimpse of Navan, Ireland in a deep fog. The nighttime images are devoid of human life, and are each cast in an aquamarine glow from the surrounding streetlights.



[See the photos at Colossal]

"I took on the challenge of studying my father and his condition by photographing his daily endeavors... He suffered greatly from emotional instability and granted us the opportunity to peek into living with and confronting a mental illness."



[See the photos at Vice]