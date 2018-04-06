The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The 1970s was a period of dictatorial power, inflation, food shortages, and government corruption. Despite (or perhaps because of) the political crisis going on across the nation, the photo studio became an oasis where young men and women were free to express their ideal selves within the magical oasis of the photo studio.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

For Russians who are open to the mystery and allure of legends and fables, the city of Kitezh is a magical place, sunken below the surface of Lake Svetloyar. Often referred as the "Russian Atlantis," the story goes that Kitezh faced an existential threat from marauding Mongol hordes in the 12th century. Rather than succumb to the invaders' torches, the brave citizens chose to transform their city into a lake, protecting it from destruction.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

One night in 1994, Ahn Myeong-Cheol's world was flipped upside down. Armed with an AK-47 and a few pistols, and wearing his prison guard uniform, he escaped in a jeep to the Tumen River, which marks the border with China. He swam across the river, getting rid of the weapons that were pulling him down, and half an hour later, he finally reached the Chinese side of the river.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

NSFW

[M]any of the earliest texts from the Muslim world are celebrations of erotic potential, heterosexual and homosexual stories of love and lust, and sex manuals that emphasize not just male pleasure, but female pleasure as well... Al-Arashi explains that she wanted to create a body of work that would breathe new life into these texts — to resurface them for those who may have forgotten the importance of sexuality and erotica in Muslim culture.



[See the photos at Topic]

Masha Ivashintsova was born in Russia, in 1942. At 18 she started taking photographs, and became involved the underground arts movement in St. Petersburg, then known as Leningrad... But she never showed her work to anyone — some of it she didn't even develop. When she died, in 2000, she left 30,000 photographs — in the form of negatives and undeveloped film — in a box, where they remained, untouched, for 17 years.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

The photographer Ranita Roy remembers the floods of West Bengal from her early childhood. "When I was a kid, I had a lot of fun with the flowing water," she remembers. Now, as an adult, she realizes the consequences and implications of the floods. People and their animals have died, and more have lost their homes and livelihoods.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

"I don’t think I felt I was safe or unsafe," recalls photojournalist Patrick Baz, who was 12 years old when the war came to his neighborhood, which bordered the Green Line in East Beirut. "For me, it was life. That's how I grew up."

[See the photos at Timeline]