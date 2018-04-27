The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

What started as recreational crochet lessons for detainees turned into a private runway show.



[See the photos at Vice]

While I remember noise and crowds and simultaneous demands on every sensory input, Littky sees a fair in Dodge City, Kansas, where there are no lines at the ticket booth and no wait for the Zipper. In Cimarron, Kansas, she sees a stand for cotton candy, popcorn, sno kones and cold drinks, and there is only one small boy in line.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which opens Thursday on a six-acre site overlooking the Alabama State Capitol, is dedicated to the victims of American white supremacy. And it demands a reckoning with one of the nation's least recognized atrocities: the lynching of thousands of black people in a decades-long campaign of racist terror.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

The first time I stopped by the restaurant, I noticed that the dining room was splashed with quiet reminders of China — a framed image of the Great Wall, a Chinese fan hanging on the wall. The restaurant was usually empty in the afternoons, as customers seemed to prefer takeout to dining in. The kids were hard to miss.



[See the photos at The Outline]

A cloud is a shade in motion. Shape-shifting and moody, it arrives with a message that is opaque as often as it is threatening. "Clouds always tell a true story," the Scottish meteorologist Ralph Abercromby wrote, in 1887, "but one which is difficult to read."

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

Plakkerskamp is a photo series that documents both the white squatter camps and white-only communities that have developed in South Africa. These images, taken around Pretoria and Johannesburg, represent a fraction of the estimated 450+ squatter camps in the country.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

Slum tourism sparks considerable debate around an uncomfortable moral dilemma. No matter what you call it — slum tours, reality tours, adventure tourism, poverty tourism — many consider the practice little more than slack-jawed privileged people gawking at those less fortunate. Others argue they raise awareness and provide numerous examples of giving back to the local communities. Should tourists simply keep their eyes shut?

[See the photos at National Geographic]