PICTURE THIS

The Best Photography Of The Week

Updated:

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Where The Amish Go On Vacation

 Dina Litovsky via The New Yorker

Each winter, for close to a century now, hundreds of Amish and Mennonite families have travelled from their homes in icy quarters of the U.S. and Canada to Pinecraft, a small, sunny neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida.

[See the photos at The New Yorker]

India's Forgotten Child Brides

 Saumya Khandelwal via National Geographic

Child marriage is on the decline, but girls from poor regions slip through the cracks.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

The Hidden World Of Hong Kong's Rooftops 

Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze via Format
 Romain Jacquet-Lagrèze via Format

"This series is a testimony of the lifestyle in these old buildings where the rooftop is usually not locked and accessible by all inhabitants. Such rooftops are a little bit like courtyards but in the air."

[See the photos at Format]

The Deceptive Beauty Of The Changing Antarctic

 Paolo Pellegrin via Magnum Photos

Paolo Pellegrin joined NASA's IceBridge expedition to document the impact of climate change on the Antarctic from above.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

The Living Jungle

 Misha Vallejo via The New York Times

The Sarayaku Kichwa who live in the Ecuadorean Amazon believe in the "Living Jungle," where rivers, land, animals and even the wind are interconnected. "Everything in the jungle is alive and has a spirit," said Misha Vallejo, who has been documenting this indigenous community for three years. "If you destroy something, you will see the consequences somewhere else."

[See the photos at The New York Times]

The Dazzling Colors And Shapes Of Salt Ponds

 Tom Hegen via Atlas Obscura

As an aerial photographer, Tom Hegen is used to seeing the world from a different perspective. But even he was astonished at how salt ponds look from above.

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

India's Picnicking Phenomenon

 Arko Datoo via British Journal of Photography

"Picnicking is far from a simple affair in eastern India. In a land where the fleeting months of December to February offer the only time to 'enjoy' the otherwise unbearable tropical sun, picnicking is a winter's pastime that’s taken very, very seriously," says Arko Datto.

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

A Glimpse Of Life Along China's Border With North Korea

 Elijah hurwitz via Wired

"People who live here obviously can't walk around worrying all day," Hurwitz says. "But at the same time, someone told me how scary it was last year when their building shook from an earthquake allegedly triggered by underground nuclear testing a couple hundred miles away in a North Korean mountain range."

[See the photos at Wired]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

