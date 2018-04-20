The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/46121aeecf694ad0b6d263c7e05a768b_2J8xTJO_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Each winter, for close to a century now, hundreds of Amish and Mennonite families have travelled from their homes in icy quarters of the U.S. and Canada to Pinecraft, a small, sunny neighborhood in Sarasota, Florida.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/730322effbf846cba7d81777c3a4c936_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

Child marriage is on the decline, but girls from poor regions slip through the cracks.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/70107a6d3c8542798e088ae50cf04757_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"This series is a testimony of the lifestyle in these old buildings where the rooftop is usually not locked and accessible by all inhabitants. Such rooftops are a little bit like courtyards but in the air."



[See the photos at Format]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/39ce07e3548e408c858774c1bf9aa177_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

Paolo Pellegrin joined NASA's IceBridge expedition to document the impact of climate change on the Antarctic from above.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5ebb8bd08ac34e3fa0b85af6582fef79_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

The Sarayaku Kichwa who live in the Ecuadorean Amazon believe in the "Living Jungle," where rivers, land, animals and even the wind are interconnected. "Everything in the jungle is alive and has a spirit," said Misha Vallejo, who has been documenting this indigenous community for three years. "If you destroy something, you will see the consequences somewhere else."



[See the photos at The New York Times]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/88365bb19ced4aa0b385ac55ba30b6ac_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

As an aerial photographer, Tom Hegen is used to seeing the world from a different perspective. But even he was astonished at how salt ponds look from above.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/be5d5685d91e417ba413c747bbc3bc5a_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

"Picnicking is far from a simple affair in eastern India. In a land where the fleeting months of December to February offer the only time to 'enjoy' the otherwise unbearable tropical sun, picnicking is a winter's pastime that’s taken very, very seriously," says Arko Datto.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/dcf6aeeb5f02457ab2ecef11ca6d9a0d_39b697a6187747f4b4dbc11277d546c3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

"People who live here obviously can't walk around worrying all day," Hurwitz says. "But at the same time, someone told me how scary it was last year when their building shook from an earthquake allegedly triggered by underground nuclear testing a couple hundred miles away in a North Korean mountain range."



[See the photos at Wired]