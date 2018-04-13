The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

People perform Tai Chi as part of a National Fitness Day event in Rongan in China's southwestern Guizhou province on August 8, 2017.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

Fray Tormenta was a heroin addict when he was young. After getting clean, he enrolled at the seminary to became a priest and started wrestling to make money for the orphanage he founded.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

The plantations provide the women with a place to openly express their gender identities — free from the harassment they often face in their own communities.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Most of us know Stanley Kubrick as the legendary director of some of cinema’s most significant, landmark films... What most of us probably don’t know is that he started his creative endeavors as a still photographer. Even more surprising, he started down that path as a precocious 17-year-old who eventually landed a job as a staff photographer for Look magazine, the storied pictorial competitor to Henry Luce's Life.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

The Boston-area photographer visits events and shoots roughly 1,000 photos over the course of one or two hours. His goal during this step in the process is to try and ensure that he has photos of athletes in every single feasible location of the frame.

[See the photos at PextaPixel]

Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick's contemporary photographs of the Louisiana State Penitentiary – otherwise known as 'The Farm' – uncover an undeniable truth: slavery in the US has never truly ended.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

These are statues that are a combination of folk art and advertising, figures made entirely from car parts that you can see adorning the lots of independent auto shops when you're driving around Los Angeles



[See the photos at Vice]