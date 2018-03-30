The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Storefronts such as this one are a visual treasure for the graphic designer Trevor Finnegan. For the past eight years, in his spare time, he's been exploring and photographing traditional Irish stores all over the country. The ongoing project is a way to document an important part of Ireland's visual traditions and crafts, says Finnegan.



[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]

Colombia's civil war killed all the men in La Puria, an indigenous village still grappling with the conflict’s consequences.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

The most compelling photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were neither idealized nor simplistic, but endeavored to portray his complexity and humanity.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Dust storms range from the size of a tiny dust devil, to a cloud that might cover a continent. In dry regions, strong winds can suddenly create a "haboob," a rolling wall of sand or dust that rises thousands of feet in the air, blanketing an area ahead of a storm.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

A photographer who grew up knowing Marjory Stoneman students as math and sports rivals captured a very different scene on Saturday.



[See the photos at Vice]

Finnish people have a special relationship with nature, animals in particular — one that has endured the country's rapid urbanization and continues to provide a sense of continuity in a changing world.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

In the 1950s, the male-dominated sport of skydiving found itself upended by a group of flamboyant, French female daredevils.

[See the photos at Topic]

For the past three years, Peter Zelewski has been using photography to explore the unique, idiosyncratic relationships between different sets of twins, all while questioning how identical they really are.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]