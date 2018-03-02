The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

​After documenting life in impoverished communities in Mexico, the United States, and her home country, Spain, Anna Bosch needed a break from misery. She found it in Beirut, Lebanon.

Her series documented the daily lives of a group of local Italian-American pre-teen girls, who in the mid-1970s made the corner of Prince Street and Mott street their stomping ground. Meiselas was able to capture the girls' social interactions and the synergy of their tight-knit group, some of whom were also related.



Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong set out in 2017 to document the plight of people living in Los Angeles’s "Skid Row," a downtown area with one of the largest homeless populations in the United States.



Ultraviolet light reveals alien-like colors and fairy sparkles in seemingly normal plants.



A seal pup enjoys the morning breeze on Dune Island in Germany.



Lagos, Nigeria, one of the world's fastest-growing cities, is also the site of predatory real estate development.



For the past 75 years, Koinonia Farm in Georgia has been a radical experiment in Christian living, depending on your definition of "radical."

After struggling with her identity, Arielle Bobb-Willis developed a colourful technique with a simple message behind it: "I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable."

