The Best Photography Of The Week

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2192e5c6f50e401c828eb80acc08254e_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Running across nearly 70 countries, the National Awards program seeks to recognise and reward the best single image taken by a local photographer.



[See the photos at World Photography Organization]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ba65dc3886d745e49f7fae933bd272bb_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"I chose offices to photograph based on how they looked; they had to strike me in a certain way," Ms. Ressler said. "When I would go into these spaces they were often so chilling and I never felt very comfortable in them."

[See the photos at The New York Times]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9c171986061b4283943008e677258639_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Morehouse graduates participate in commencement activities last Spring. Graduation is considered the time where the young adults who attended the college become Morehouse men.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/16eaf509883c40ea9b3af3ca3225b12c_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Last year, bike sharing took off in China, with dozens of bike-share companies quickly flooding city streets with millions of brightly colored rental bicycles. However, the rapid growth vastly outpaced immediate demand and overwhelmed Chinese cities, where infrastructure and regulations were not prepared to handle a sudden flood of millions of shared bicycles.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fb4d90ab1ee94d0c9bbd275931990ee1_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Afghanistan or Iran are not the first places you would expect to find active circuses — but as a young German photographer discovered, these spaces for playful performance provide a much-needed outlet for children (especially girls) living in these countries.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6e472a7006f0423d905d8b8ebf8f77b2_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Thousands endure hourlong lines to buy ice, mostly needed to preserve loved ones' medicine. Sales were limited to two bags per family.



[See the photos at Mother Jones]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6c190d5c92df4a14ae2ef1970648c981_7a563be5bcf547ba98058fe04f3d9efb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In new book, What The Living Carry, Virginia-born photographer Morgan Ashcom tells the strange story of life in the fictional Southern town of Hoys Fork.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]