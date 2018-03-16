The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

​Above the Arctic Circle, men and women were taking surf lessons in snowstorms on Unstad Beach, with air temperatures dropping to around 9 degrees Fahrenheit (-13 degrees Celsius). As day turned to night, some surfers stayed behind to witness the northern lights, with a few even venturing to paddleboard under the bright night skies.

The situation of lesbian rights in Iran is particularly complex, since Iranian lesbians face double discrimination — first as women and then as lesbians.



Magnum photographer Erich Hartmann was one of the photographers in the press pit for the announcement in Washington DC. Kennedy declared: "I am today announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States. I do not run for the presidency merely to oppose any man, but to propose new policies. I run because I am convinced that this country is on a perilous course and because I have such strong feelings about what must be done, and I feel that I’m obliged to do all I can."



23-year-old Danielle Finn (Sheena), from Bismarck, ND, is of the Hunkpapa Lakota tribe. Sheena had recently taken 1st Runner Up in the 2013 Miss Indian Nations pageant. Sheena is studying law and aspires to become a tribal lawyer one day.



The life of a female billiards player is built on long hours, bad pay, and frequent travel. But at least you don’t have to share the table with men.

When Jordan Baumgarten and his wife moved into the neighbourhood of Kensington in Philadelphia in 2013, they were shocked by what they saw — sex workers, dealers and drug use, all in plain view on the street, with almost no oversight from the police. Faced with these scenes daily on his doorstep, Baumgarten turned to his camera in an attempt to make sense of the area.



Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post photojournalist Michael S. Williamson enjoys a good road trip... But until he started photographing infrastructure along the Mississippi River, Williamson had never undertaken any extensive north-south journeys. "I was up for the challenge of following a waterway versus a roadway," he said.

