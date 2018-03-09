The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Photographer Ale Sandra shares her new project, Souls In A Box – a visual anthropological study on how personal spaces represent personalities.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]

The sulfur mine is located in a beautiful and treacherous place: the Kawah Ijen volcano. To get to the sulfur, miners must climb the side of the volcano and descend into the crater, near a stunning lake filled with turquoise water.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

The Irish Travellers are an ethnic minority, and they adhere to a nomadic lifestyle passed down between the generations. They travel in caravans, traditionally working as tinsmiths, laborers, horse traders, even dog breeders. Adults and children continue to face discrimination and abuse.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

“Some young people, they’ve never grown up with a VCR… Seeing something that’s tactile, that you actually put in a machine is weird for them. It’s like we’re in an Amish place and people are watching us churn butter.”



[See the photos at Vice]

Hannah Reyes Morales photographed more than 20 corpses, as well as police officers and grieving families throughout Manila in 2016... After a few nights, she grew tired of photographing the murder scenes that dominated the coverage. She admired her colleagues’ commitment to documenting the killings, but she felt she had little to add that was new. Instead, she turned her attention to the residents of the densely packed slums where most of the bodies were found.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

Loneliness is New York’s leitmotif. This feeling is palpable everywhere in the city — a place filled with 8 million people, many of whom are immigrants and transplants.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

Germany has been populated by humans for at least 600,000 years. Modern Germans, as well as their ancestors, have been reshaping the land to their needs for most of that time, much of that impact visible from aerial and satellite photography — from fortresses and palaces to factories, enormous cities, massive mines, farms, and more.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

Some places become synonymous with tragedy, with catastrophe: Hiroshima, Chernobyl, Flint, Aleppo. On March 11, 2011, Fukushima joined that list.



[See the photos at Magnum Photos]