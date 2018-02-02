The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

It has now been just more than 2,000 days since NASA's Curiosity rover landed on the surface of Mars. In the days (or "sols," as they are called on Mars) since its complex sky-crane touchdown, Curiosity has made countless discoveries with multiple instruments, including drills, lasers, and an array of imaging instruments that so far have sent 468,926 images back to Earth.



To understand Anthony Barboza's portraits, start with the photograph of Michael Jackson taken around Jackson's 21st birthday... He said he saw Jackson as a child, so he arranged the lighting and backdrop to cast a shadow version of the pop star with his feet up, like a little boy on a jungle gym... "It's not just an image of a person," Mr. Barboza said of his portraits... "I try to put some of my perception about each personality in the photograph. So it's an image of them, but it's also how I felt about each individual."

"I can remember it being very cold, of course, but it was made worse when out on the deck as the ship pressed forward, producing its own apparent wind. I'd been warned about potential problems in using my large format 5×4 camera in sub-zero temperatures, so I had the oil removed from two of my lenses to stop them freezing."



Rania Matar's photos of teen girls in their bedrooms celebrate similarities between America and the Middle East.



On the evening of January 15, 1990, about two months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, crowds began forming outside the Stasi headquarters in former East Berlin... Inside the building, they found files on six million people... But even more compelling than the documents were the photographs: albums and albums of them, taken by the Stasi, carefully documenting foiled escape attempts from East Germany.



[W]here there was once tiling or linoleum, there is now earth. Photographs, furniture and heirlooms which evoked comfort and nostalgia for the house's previous occupiers, are replaced with trees and grass. With no homely attributes, we are looking at nature contained within four walls.



"Nobody else was shooting there, and I think that was because of fear. Fear of a black neighbourhood at night, on a corner where there are a lot of drugs and a lot of people just coming home from prison. I was seeing people beyond the flesh, beyond the body, and going directly to the soul. I am focusing on people that seem to be at the lowest but showing them as royalty."



