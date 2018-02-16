PICTURE THIS

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Behind The Scenes Photos Of The Westminster Dog Show

 Dina Litovsky via National Geographic

On the floor of the show, dogs are surrounded by a barrage of people, noise, and excitement, and breeders are careful to try to select only the dogs who can handle the chaos of pageantry.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

Incredibly Close (And Extremely Loud)

 David Rothenberg via The New York Times

In David Rothenberg's photos, the jetliners landing at La Guardia Airport are silent, imposing behemoths. For the Queens neighborhoods under the flight path, they are anything but silent.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

World Press Photo Nominees Of 2018

 Adam Ferguson/The New York Times via World Press Photo

Aisha (14) stands for a portrait in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. After being kidnapped by Boko Haram, Aisha was assigned a suicide bombing mission, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs.

[See the photos at World Press Photo]

Butt Bouquets For Valentine's Day

 Jessica Pettway via Vice

If you're going to participate in the yearly monetary mad dash to someone's heart — also known as Valentine's Day — please steer clear of celebrating your loved ones with stale candy and played-out rose bouquets[.]

[See the photos at Vice]

Best Photos From The Winter Olympics

 Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via The Washington Post

Jackie Narracott of Australia slides into the finish area during the first heat of the women's skeleton competition.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

The Military Parades Of The Past

 Mark Reinstein/ZUMA via Mother Jones

[A]s we now face Trump's request, here's a quick look at what national military parades have been like over the years in the US, when troops came home from World War I and II and after Operation Desert Storm — and when the parades were not just an exercise in ego stroking.

[See the photos at Mother Jones]

Inside Japan's 'Decorated Truck' Subculture

 Todd Antony via Feature Shoot

Junichi Tajima runs a waste disposal company in Japan, but he's not a regular semi-truck driver. He's one of an estimated six hundred remaining dekotora drivers in the world, and he owns three extravagantly decorated vehicles. Think: chandeliers. Hand-painted murals. Blinking neon lights. Louis Vuitton upholstery.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

