The Best Photography Of The Week

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/42fa422019c04ee8b1aca5ea391541cc_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

On the floor of the show, dogs are surrounded by a barrage of people, noise, and excitement, and breeders are careful to try to select only the dogs who can handle the chaos of pageantry.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8ac64ffad3744563932a0cd0b44cdacf_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In David Rothenberg's photos, the jetliners landing at La Guardia Airport are silent, imposing behemoths. For the Queens neighborhoods under the flight path, they are anything but silent.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5aa8d3eeac5b4be29b468fa7a3a65093_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Aisha (14) stands for a portrait in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. After being kidnapped by Boko Haram, Aisha was assigned a suicide bombing mission, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs.



[See the photos at World Press Photo]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/90a0bb7209eb4dd08bb3c6fe7265feb3_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

If you're going to participate in the yearly monetary mad dash to someone's heart — also known as Valentine's Day — please steer clear of celebrating your loved ones with stale candy and played-out rose bouquets[.]



[See the photos at Vice]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/030af9ed7f7c439eae5b4ef9afdcc669_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Jackie Narracott of Australia slides into the finish area during the first heat of the women's skeleton competition.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c062f0dec0ed48f2ab328f4865733057_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

[A]s we now face Trump's request, here's a quick look at what national military parades have been like over the years in the US, when troops came home from World War I and II and after Operation Desert Storm — and when the parades were not just an exercise in ego stroking.



[See the photos at Mother Jones]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2fe7f62311fa4b0dbe85908c77e60709_1c7adc28bb494dfca6caf51976b80df2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Junichi Tajima runs a waste disposal company in Japan, but he's not a regular semi-truck driver. He's one of an estimated six hundred remaining dekotora drivers in the world, and he owns three extravagantly decorated vehicles. Think: chandeliers. Hand-painted murals. Blinking neon lights. Louis Vuitton upholstery.

[See the photos at Feature Shoot]