The Best Photography Of The Week

Bourbon Street is the loose, neon-lit strip in New Orleans where bachelor parties on the prowl for oblivion roam with fistfuls of plastic beads. It’s the historic home of the city's wildest bars, daiquiri shops, and, most notoriously, strip clubs. But that could change.

An artist performs during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.



Scientists are using a desert in Oman to know what to expect on the Red Planet. In this February 7, 2018, photo, two scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar desert of southern Oman.



Ms. Luster's photos are stark. The background of each seated actor is clouded in black. Their gaze is a cocktail of serious brooding and reflection, each channeling his or her inner Brando. Their costumes were made by their own hands: to portray a Roman soldier, a breastplate was fashioned from scavenged vinyl, a football helmet was reconfigured to resemble that of a warrior, and swords were made from cardboard and duct tape.

The picture of Paris painted by Jérôme Sessini during his Paris Live Lab residency eschews clichéd iconography of the city. There are no glimmering lights of the Ville Lumière, but rather an eerie darkness lit by functional urban street lights and the glow of concrete faceless buildings.

Today, social media tends to advertise a caricature of Ibiza, all bright lights, extravagant parties, and lavish yachts. But there is a different side to the Balearic island, and it lies in the shadow of the spotlights and the iPhone camera flashes. Cervera strives to show a different view of Ibiza's hard-partying image.

"It was a spontaneous decision," Vladimir told Bored Panda. "I was born in Belarus in 1986 (the same year that the Chernobyl catastrophe occurred), at the age of 5 my family left the Soviet Union. I have bright memories of my early childhood, and I wanted to visit some places in Minsk, to see how it changed since, and meet few friends that live there. Then the idea to visit Chernobyl came to my mind."



