The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

In a new book, Brooklyn Photographs Now, a group of emerging photographers capture the vibrancy of a borough that has faced immense change from Coney Island to Williamsburg

[See the photos at The Guardian]

Jake and Juan emphasize that while there are countless books about straight relationships, there is “a dearth of books about queer love.” Their narrative is neither straight nor straightforward: it’s queer as in gay and queer as in beguilingly peculiar — elusive, allusive, poetic.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

[E]xhibiting photographer Wolf Silveri addresses the plastic crisis simply and powerfully, pointing to the ways in which we continue to harm our planet.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

The paradox of otherness is at the core of Maria Sturm’s You don’t look Native to me. Her subjects belong to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the largest tribe in the region with around 55,000 members, with their name taken from the Lumber River of Robeson County.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

If the series evokes the hype and heroism of our first interplanetary foray, that’s intentional; Grömer knows he’ll likely never set foot on real Martian soil. But, he says, that’s not the mission anyway.



[See the photos at Wired]

After his dad, Gene, entered a nursing home in 2004, Stephen DiRado spent the next six years visiting Wednesday evenings, Friday mornings and Sunday afternoons as Alzheimer’s slowly spirited away Gene’s personality and past. He used his camera to cope, holding on to his dad with black-and-white film.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Like a foreigner—and there was, in fact, a formative period in her youth, in the Midwest, in which Fox Solomon’s Jewish ethnicity made her a person of suspicion—she looks for signs of otherness and strains of the self in the humid embrace of mother and child, the crushed doll, the dilapidated gate of the estate, the cold gaze of couples.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

When Hase was hired to be part of a film crew in 2010, he travelled to a small community in the Japanese countryside, and was immediately taken by the ethereal atmosphere and rich colours that surrounded him.



[See the photos at LensCulture]