The Lives Of Street Cats Around The World, And Other Best Photos Of The Week

In ancient times, the practice was restricted to the noble classes, but today berkutchi — as it's called in Mongolia — is a right of passage for young men living in Western Mongolia's Altai region.



What life was really like at one elite school — roughhousing, crushes, and spliffs included.

One of the oldest neighborhoods in Perpignan, Saint-Jacques is home to one of the rare communities of gypsies that still live within a city's center. Unemployment and poverty can be rampant there, but their streets are full of life, as French photographer Jeanne Taris found when she started working there, in 2016[.]



Xyza Bacani and her mother were migrant domestic workers who left their home in the Philippines for Hong Kong. She photographed her mother's path and the effect it had on their family.

For 18 years, Tuul and Bruno Morandi photographed the people, cities, and landscapes of the world. As they traveled, they accidentally started to accumulate extra photos of another, nonhuman subject: the furry, friendly faces of street cats.



Milanese photographer Ronni Campana draws attention to the abstract visual beauty one can find in the best and worst car repair jobs, in his print publication titled Badly Repaired Cars.



For her latest series, Blackmer has been shooting macro images of the frost crystals that form inside the storm windows of her Maine farmhouse.



By reconstructing scenes and settings from her subjects' dream journals, this photographer transports us into the unsettling dimension of nightmares and reverie.



