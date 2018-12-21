The Things We Keep In Our Medicine Cabinets, And Other Best Photos Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

As it turns out in the Landes region of France, “not far from Bordeaux”, the use of stilts is a traditional tactic for shepherds, helping them extend “their field of vision to watch their sheep and also to walk on the moor ground in this region,” Anna tells It’s Nice That. “In France, they call the stilts ‘tchangues’, which means ‘big legs’.”



They work in hotel rooms, Airbnbs and secondhand RVs just over the state line, so that women can give birth on their own terms.



Hannah Starkey knew she was pushing back against expectations when she unveiled a collection of seven images — large, color, constructed photographs exclusively depicting women — at her Royal College of Art graduation exhibition in 1997.

At a family-run jewelry store in Texas, a rite of passage happens every weekend.

"I was really trying to create something I'd never seen before with a subject I knew very well. Bodysurfing, movement, skin, flash," Mitchell explained. The series explores the idea of "the human spirit through movements of the sea in a forgotten and unfamiliar space".



[W]hile these early tools saved many lives, their history isn’t pristine. In some cases, doctors used instruments like these on individuals without their consent. “These tools were often forcibly tested on the poor, the enslaved, and sex workers,” she says.



The medicines we keep reveal our struggles and aspirations. A team of photographers asked people to bare their intimate health secrets.



The fashion photographer captured the Beatles at Abbey Road in September 1963, as they recorded their second LP With the Beatles

In her statement about the project, Hyland notes that Mongolia’s success in sumo is tied to the history of the country itself. “Wrestling is embodied in the national character with ties back to Genghis Khan”, she explains.



