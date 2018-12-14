The People Who Dress Like Their Cars, And Other Best Photos Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

RK often includes signs of life in his landscape images, whether a fisherman casting a line beneath a vibrant Japanese maple tree, or a carefree skateboarder cruising down a paved road with Hokkaido looming in the distance.



The ship completely dwarfed us. I was struck by the smell. Even from further away we could smell the boat approaching. At almost every window you could see animals crowded together. The ones at the windows are lucky because they’re getting fresh air.

Florida has long been one of the most intriguing of the 50 states. From election drama to news of the weird, the state has been the source of a rich variety of stories going back over the years.



The radiant white homing pigeons who’ve become in-demand entertainers at weddings and funerals alike, and the man who loves them.

In his series titled One Two Three, Noguchi’s daughters are the stars: nine-year-old Yumeji, four-year-old Kotoyo, and two-year-old Hikono. Each image highlights different moments in their lives, from their everyday explorations to special occasions to epic meltdowns.



Last August, while on a road trip with a friend in upstate New York, the Italian photographer Lucia Buricelli stumbled on a small car show. Her work tends to focus on the consumerist culture, so she was immediately intrigued by the vehicles—how the owners were obsessed with how they appeared, and went to great lengths to personalize each of them.



I assumed this fence near Los Indios, Texas, wasn’t finished when I photographed it, but two years later nothing had changed. Today it functions more like a sculpture than a barrier.



During her short-lived career as a limousine driver in the 1980s, Kathy Shorr captured her passengers’ celebrations in New York.

