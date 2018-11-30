The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Hair extensions are bought and sold worldwide, but Slavic hair – known as ‘white gold’ – is among the most prized. Photographer Tom Skipp went to Ukraine to find out about the industry and meet the people involved[.]

Deitch, a New York-based photographer and romantic, had heard stories of people spending nights in airports because of unforeseen circumstances, and had always fantasized about what would happen to her in that situation. So when she was presented with an epic layover in Detroit, rather than leaving the terminal, she decided to seize the opportunity and document her journey of staying put.

This summer, Toys "R" Us officially joined Circuit City, Blockbuster, and RadioShack on the growing list of now-extinct brick-and-mortar retail stores that were fixtures of 1980s and 90s America.

A local beauty pageant can be about more than just looks. It can also reveal how a community wants to be seen, and how it sees itself.

I’ve been detained more times than I can count. I’ve received death threats. I’ve been beaten by soldiers, punched in the face and shot with rubber bullets. When I was covering the massive street protests, soldiers shot me in my bulletproof helmet at close range and I got a concussion.



For most people, prison is a place to escape from. For South Koreans in need of a break from the demands of everyday life, a day or two in a faux jail is the escape.

Brooklyn-based photographer Kellyann Petry, a self-professed agnostic on the alien question, attended the first day of this fall's convention to learn more about the show's followers.



Dubai's untamed diversity makes it far and away one of the most cosmopolitan cities on Earth.



