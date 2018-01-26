The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b1112f2ee390440485680698f670acbe_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A lone figure stands on a street corner in Yakutsk, Siberia. Photographer Steeve Iuncker was able to photograph for for only 15 minutes at a time in the subzero temperatures before his camera froze and the film risked cracking.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f479f8462f1a44ff93334bd1691d3bec_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched once again in continued opposition to the administration of President Donald Trump, to promote women's rights, health issues, equality, diversity, and inclusion, and to mobilize voters and candidates for the upcoming midterm elections in the United States.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b36dc910f2694ddb9cd3f3945b23bfe7_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Ruben Natal-San Miguel, a former resident with family still living on the island, made these photographs from December 9 to 26, 2017. He wanted to investigate, document, and make an assessment of Puerto Rico's conditions after the disaster of Hurricane Maria. Because of his personal connection to the island, he wanted to focus especially on capturing the island's resilience.



[See the photos at Vice]



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b11281745fa7475d9dcfe62a9d0ea051_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/65fd37789d834984b11b1066502ae342_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Claire Rosen's photography series, Fantastical Feasts, began with what was a true last supper. She was commissioned by lighting designer Alex Randall, which sprouted the idea for The Pig Feast. "Arrangements were made with a small local pig farmer," Rosen told In Sight. "He agreed to hold off on sending the pigs to market so that we could do the photo shoot. The idea sprang forth from there … since it might literally be their last meal, the reference seemed appropriate in a macabre way." From there she developed the idea as way anthropomorphize various species as a way to inspire the furthering of animal rights.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6fff1a9cfaff4fec9af88f38455ebe3e_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Rio de Janeiro, a city spectacularly forged between jungle and sea, can be many things to many people: a palm-fringed mecca for scantily clad pleasure seekers, the nerve center of Brazil's oil industry, the cradle of musical genres ranging from samba to bossa nova and choro. With his striking photographs, João Pina reminds us that Rio is also a theater of war.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5d5bbee3d72643b4a3eb7a4aeec9b1a4_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In Hungary, one institution — the Aszód Juvenile Detention Center — has allowed members of the media to observe operations since at least 1975. That year, Hungarian photojournalist Tamás Urbán staged an exhibition of his reportage about the young men of Aszód. The controversial show, installed on the walls of the detention center itself, briefly gave inmates and families the chance to view portraits of themselves, until it was banned from further display or publication.



[See the photos at Timeline]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6d134a8980de4dd88ad6b1764ae5713e_b779f8d307d84acaa260a37fd32a583c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Over the past ten years, photographer Mark Parascandola has been journeying through the heart of southeastern Spain, documenting the abandoned outposts that once played host to some of cinema's most iconic productions.



[See the photos at Huck Magazine]