The Best Photography Of The Week

In the past couple of days, festivals were held in two villages separated by language, culture, religion, and great distance, but both centered on the use of fire as a method of purification and blessing — and both were carried out with a liberal partaking in alcohol.



The Bearden family with their supplies needed to survive an atomic bomb attack.



The metro of Moscow is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful in the world. In 1933, the greatest architects of the Soviet era left their mark on the cityscape by creating one of the most important cultural heritage sites in Russia.

Some tribal elders estimate that in the 1850s there were 7,000 Nisenan Native Americans living in what is now considered Nevada City, California. According to the official tribal rolls, only 147 Nisenan live there today.

Cycling around Birmingham over a nine-year period, Hussain spoke with young Brown men he met about their identity. The majority of the portraits in his book were taken on the streets, though some are more intimate, providing a glimpse into the homes of these men.



On 08 December 2013, the Bessarabska Lenin statue on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard in Ukraine was demolished in the midst of the Euromaidan revolution. What followed was a wave of symbolic violence that came to be known as Leninfall [or 'Leninopad' by Ukrainians]. Seeking to erase all traces of the [sic] Ukraine's Soviet past, the government launched an official decommunisation process, outlawing communist monuments.



Weegee's "distortions" are, formally at least, the quintessence of artistic departure. Made using mirrors, gimmick lenses, textured glass, or meticulous darkroom manipulations, many of them feel like pictures shot through carnival glass — a sardonic thumb in the eye of a city and a culture he cared little for.



