The Best Movie Of Every Country, Mapped

If you've ever been curious about the variety of movies the world has to offer but had no idea where to start in terms of foreign movie recommendations, there's no need to fret. This map mobile voucher platform Vouchercloud has compiled using IMDb data can help you get a glimpse into the highest-rated movies each country has to offer:

(Click here for a zoomable version of the map)

According to Vouchercloud, each movie included in this map has to be produced by, filmed in or have its production linked to a country to qualify as that country's "best" movie. "Fight Club," despite being set in the US, is Germany's best movie because of its co-production status. For the US, the highest-rated movie on IMDb is "The Shawshank Redemption." And for New Zealand, that honor goes to "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

The map also shows which genres seem to be most highly-rated by users on IMDb. Drama films make up the bulk of the top-rated movies — 39 of the best movies around the world are dramas — and it's followed closely by comedy and adventure films. Interestingly, no horror movies have made the list.





[Vouchercloud]