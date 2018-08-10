Millennials Killed Big Hotel Rooms, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: All of the "cool" hotels are actually bad, it took Dunkin' Donuts a long time to design their new cup and we don't really have family computers anymore.

The cool thing about Millennials not being able to afford to own things like a house or a retirement fund is that they're forced to rent just about everything. Now, you would assume that this would be a problem for the businesses who sell things. But it's not. Instead, they've convinced millennials that they don't actually need things, what they're really after is experiences. And, conveniently for the businesses, experiences are much cheaper to produce than actual things.

As the Outline's Daisy Alioto reports this week, this type of thinking is all the rage in the hotel industry now. Gone are the days of spacious, lavishly adorned rooms where you can hang out in a bathrobe all day and get fillet of sole brought up to your room. Real estate is expensive in cities, so the new hotels have to make do with less — which means smaller rooms and fewer amenities. In one of the most clever turns of marketing ever, these hotels have turned an objectively worse hospitality arrangement into something to aspire to. "You're here to visit the city," these hotels reassure you. "We're offering you the essentials so you can focus on literally anything else."

For that "luxury" you're still paying something like $200 a night. That's definitely an experience!

[The Outline]

When you're a coffee shop that's in 46 different countries, changing the cups that you use isn't easy or simple. As it turns out, according to Alyssa Giacobbe's excellent feature in Entrepreneur, it took Dunkin Donuts 10 years to find a suitable replacement for their familiar-but-now-gone foam cups.

And it wasn't for a lack of trying. For months, Dunkin' Donuts corporate employees sat in conference rooms, trying to tip over prototype cups, closely examining how people would handle them and nix any that couldn't properly mask the heat of their coffee.

As you might have noticed, they finally settled on paper cups that insulate just as good as the foamers and are 100% recyclable. Of course, Dunkies having the cult following that it does, many people are upset by this.

[Entrepreneur]

We're entering a genuinely exciting time for tech writing. Folks who grew up during the PC boom are now old enough to finally wistfully look back upon it. A stellar example of this new subgenre of tech writing is Katie Reid's ode to the family PC in the Verge this week.

While we are objectively in a better place in terms of access to computers in 2018 — even kids have smartphones these days! luddites love to remark — there's something to be said for an era where "computer time" was a special thing. Where if you did something risky and got away with it — like playing a flash game while your parents watched the nightly news in the next room, well there was no other rush like it.

Personally, I fondly remember the joy of successfully reformatting the family computer, so that it would run faster of course, being quickly squashed by the realization that I had managed to delete my mom's Microsoft Money backups. Potentially ruining the family finances just so I could eek out a few more frames per second in "Quake 3" is the platonic ideal of the family computer.

[The Verge]