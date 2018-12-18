The Top 10 Albums Of 2018, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2018 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology

The 10 Best Albums of 2018

10. Arctic Monkeys — 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

"'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' is the biggest leap of Arctic Monkeys' career so far. It’s loaded with cultural references — a move that frontman Alex Turner had previously designated to his other projects — that are placed deftly onto a layout that reads more like a short novel than any traditional songwriting structure." [The Independent]



Listen to the full album:

9. Low — 'Double Negative'

"With 'Double Negative,' their best work yet, Low once again rise above the cacophony by subverting it. In a year when all art could be mined for political subtext, Double Negative captured its pervasive dread like nothing else. Digitally deconstructed with producer BJ Burton, the record's electronic noise attempts to strangle the human voice. Static prevails and flickering tones are almost untraceable to the instruments that made them." [Pitchfork]

Listen to the full album:



8. Robyn — 'Honey'

"At nine lean but often seemingly formless tracks, 'Honey' feels raw and incomplete, like a work in progress — and maybe that's the point. For Robyn, making music is an ongoing exercise in expression, and when heartbreak threatened to silence her, she apparently let the songs do the talking. And the healing." [Slant]



Listen to the full album:



7. Idles — 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'

"Rather than hiding from the post millennial malaise we find ourselves in, 'Joy As Act Of Resistance' took square aim at it. Few albums this year could attest to tackling head on topics as diverse as self-love, gender expectations, bereavement, vulnerability, immigration and toxic masculinity, and with the poetic precision and wit of front man Joe Talbot's lyrics." [Drowned In Sound]



Listen to the full album:



6. Pusha T — 'DAYTONA'

"Pusha may take forever to give us full-lengths — this is his first album since 2015's 'Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude' — but they're usually worth the wait. He exceeded expectations with DAYTONA, though." [Complex]

Listen to the full album:



5. Ariana Grande — 'Sweetener'

"'Sweetener' feels like a career-defining moment, released when Grande was a magnet for controversy, when everyone was listening. Now that we've all had a taste, there's no turning back." [Stereogum]



Listen to the full album:



4. Cardi B — 'Invasion of Privacy'

"She is brilliant in radio interviews, and on talk shows, and while holding her phone and saying curse words into it. She is a master of all of those things, and was somehow so good at them that it was unclear whether she had room to be good at anything else — specifically, in this case anyway, making a proper full-length studio album. And then she put out 'Invasion of Privacy.' And it was like, 'OH MY GOD, SHE CAN DO EVERYTHING BETTER THAN EVERYONE.'" [The Ringer]

Listen to the full album:



3. Janelle Monáe — 'Dirty Computer'

"The album feels like a rose opening to meet the sun, each petal containing a different message. Monáe captures the bliss of sexual fluidity, the eloquent anger and spirituality of black feminism, the temporary high of nihilism, the sandbagged weight of self-doubt and finally the euphoric reckoning of learning who you are." [NPR]



Listen to the full album:



2. Mitski — 'Be The Cowboy'

"We already knew Mitski was a master songwriter, but the synchronous displays of restraint and lushness on 'Be the Cowboy' are doubly extraordinary. Only two songs hit the three-minute mark, yet these concise scenes are so elegantly penned that they accommodate a boundless depth." [Consequence of Sound]

Listen to the full album:



1. Kacey Musgraves — 'Golden Hour'

"There are some albums that speak to the moment. Others speak to the heart. Some set their sights on getting that booty up off the couch and shaking. A few precious records do all of that and more... Musgraves remains tethered to her country roots while roping in a world of new sounds for one of 2018's most eminently repeatable releases — because this is an Hour you don't want to end." [EW]



Listen to the full album:







Honorable Mentions

11. Travis Scott — 'Astroworld'

12. Rosalía — 'El Mal Querer'

13. Khruangbin — 'Con Todo El Mundo'

14. Snail Mail — 'Lush'

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).