Should I Date A Guy With A Swastika Tattoo, And Other Advice Column Questions

​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Can I Stop Paying For My Grandchild's Therapy Now That I Found Out They May Be Trans?

Eight weeks ago, my daughter called me in tears. She said that my young grandson needed therapy and asked me to help pay for it. I have the money, so I agreed immediately. I have since learned that the therapy involves my grandson possibly "transitioning" to granddaughter. To say I disapprove is a big understatement. If I'd known the true purpose of the therapy, I never would have agreed to pay. May I stop?



The New York Times' Philip Galanes urges the letter writer to rethink their perspective. "You have every right to withhold it," he writes. "But why on earth would you do such a meanspirited thing when your grandchild is possibly in crisis, and you have the means to help?" Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Go Out With A Guy Who Has A Swastika Tattoo On His Chest?

I'm a girl in her mid-twenties. Recently I've been pre-dating a guy (hanging out with him and his friends, flirting a little) but nothing official. I'm South Asian and very visibly POC. One of his friends approached me and warned me that the guy has a swastika tattoo on his chest "but is really sweet and it's from the past and he’s not like that anymore" ...

I asked him about it and he said that his old friends, who were Neo-Nazis, peer-pressed him into getting it. He says he doesn't hang out with those friends anymore, doesn't believe that stuff and is saving up to get the tattoo removed.

I'm torn. On one hand, he seems nice and swears that stuff is behind me. On the other hand, NEO-NAZI AND SWASTIKA TATTOO, how is that not a comic book villain warning sign. I'm struggling between my belief that people should be given a second chance versus the very real repugnance and fear for my safety.

Should I believe him when he says it's over and maybe chip in towards tattoo removal? Or should I end this before it's begun and back away?

Jennifer Peepas, aka Captain Awkward, puts in a plug for withholding second chances until a person has demonstrated a meaningfully change. "You don't have to ignore your instincts to try to prove anything to him," she writes. "Let him prove himself to you/to the world first." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Confront My Brother About Giving His Son A Name That's Similar To My Daughter's Name?

My wife and I named our daughter Nola. We wanted a unique name, like New Orleans, and thought it was pretty. Six months later, my brother has named his new son Nolan, the male version of Nola. We are shocked and hurt that he picked this name without asking us if this was all right. This is his second son; if he'd always loved the name, he could have picked that name for his first son, and we would not have picked Nola. They announced the name at the bris, and everyone kept asking if it was a family name, as we already have a Nola. Are we being overly sensitive, or is it weird to steal our 6-month-old's name? Can I talk to him about it?



"Name stealing is not a thing," replies Nicole Cliffe, one of Slate's parenting columnists. "It does not matter. Please maintain a dignified silence on the subject until the sweet release of death." That's the entirety of her answer to this question, but read her answers to other questions in the same column.



Can I Tell My Dad My Late Mom Cheated On Him, Since He's Shaming Me For Having An Open Marriage?

Gay and married here. My dad got on Instagram, followed me and some of my friends, and then requested to follow a friend whose account is private. My friend stupidly approved my dad's request without realizing it was my dad. There were some R-rated photographs of my husband and me having some pretty kinky (and pretty great) sex with our friend on his account. My dad called me screaming about how he and my late mom were faithful to each other for 42 years and that's what marriage means and my husband and I shouldn't have gotten married at all if we were going to be having sex with other people. Just before my mother died she confided in me about an affair she'd had and asked me to retrieve and destroy some letters and cards, which I did. I've had three screaming fights with my dad about monogamy in the last two weeks. Can I tell him his marriage wasn't monogamous?



Dan Savage of Savage Love vetoes the letter writer's request. "You have every right to be angry — your dad is being an asshole — but poisoning his memories of his marriage isn't a proportionate response to his assholery," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Fiancé's Mother To Stop Harassing Me About Wearing Her Wedding Dress At My Wedding?

I am getting married in a just a few short months. Everything has been going wonderfully, the only snag in the whole proceedings has been the wedding dress. I found a perfect dress six months ago. My fiancé's mother found the perfect dress for me as well: her old one that she got married in. I politely told her that I appreciated the possible heirloom but had found my own dress. I figured that would be the end of it and that she would give it to one of her daughters. Apparently, that was not the end of it. She was so hurt over my choice that she told my fiancé that she wanted nothing to do with the wedding and has not helped since! Fast-forward to now, she has been calling me every single day. Thirty to 50 times a day. Begging me to wear her dress and end the feud. She says she won't stop until I agree.

I am at my wits' end. My fiancé is no help. He says that I should just wear the dress for the ceremony and then change into my own dress for pictures at the end. Prudie, I need help!

Mallory Ortberg, the current incarnation of Dear Prudence, urges the letter writer to put the brakes on her engagement. "This is an enormous problem, not because of the dress, but because of what it suggests about the dynamic you're going to have to deal with if you go through with the wedding and marry this man," Ortberg writes. Read the rest of Ortberg's answer.

Am I Right To Be Weirded Out That A Job Candidate Put A 'Sexual Purity Accountability Group' On His Resume?

I am reviewing law student applications for a summer internship/clerkship position at a large public law firm. One applicant included, among other standard experience stuff, that he was a "Co-Leader of a Young Men's Sexual Purity Accountability Group" during his undergrad years. Alison, what do I do with this information? I can see in some contexts that this might(?) be appropriate (he also included a lot of not super relevant church activities on his resume), but I can't figure out why he would include this in this context. The other members of the hiring panel are as put off by this as I am — are we right to have this reaction? I just don’t want to know literally anything about applicants' sex lives!



Alison Green of Ask A Manager validates the letter writer's concerns. "Possibly this guy has just gotten very bad resume advice, but it certainly raises the concern that he doesn't understand what is and isn't appropriate to discuss in a work context," she muses. Read the rest of her answer.