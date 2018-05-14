Should I Go To My Daughter's Graduation After Giving Her The Silent Treatment For Two Years, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Go To My Daughter's Graduation After Giving Her The Silent Treatment For Two Years?

I raised my daughter as a single father. She's graduating soon with a master's degree. Even though I'm very proud of her academic success, I'm very disappointed in her other life choices, such as who she lives with, as well as her bad financial decisions.

Two years ago, she got upset because I expressed my disappointment in her bad life choices — mainly the financial ones. I didn't teach her about finances growing up, but recently learned a lot about how to handle money. As I tried to tell her what to do, she got loud and cursed at me. We both said a few choice words. I hung up, and we haven't spoken since.

I got an invitation to her graduation. My mother and other family members want me to go, but I'm unsure. As a father I feel like I should honor her achievement, but I don't feel she appreciates what I went through to get full custody and to raise her by myself. I don't want to reward her disrespect, but I don't want to send her on a guilt trip either. What do you think?



[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson goes pretty easy on this guy, if you ask us. "Parents occasionally have to suck it up and love their children through their immature and disrespectful displays," she writes, before urging him to attend the graduation. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Talk To My Partner About His Habit Of Spying Naked On Our Next-Door Neighbor?

I am 5 years into a relationship, and we've lived together for 3 of those years. During the past year, a new neighbor moved in next door. She is about a decade younger than us, and often spends time working in her backyard wearing tight short-shorts and an exercise bra. She's truly gorgeous and model fit with bleached blonde hair. Our kitchen window is above our sink and stove, and it looks directly into her backyard.



My partner has become so distracted by her that it's uncomfortable for me to be in my own kitchen. I do my best to go about my business and be calm — and keep the curtain closed — but I frequently catch him staring out the window, finding excuses to open the curtains, and coming up with reasons to be in the yard. I've even seen him standing in front of the window — with the top half of the window exposed — at night after showering, naked...

I've brought up my discomfort with my partner twice. The first time, he completely denied it. The next day, he asked me to marry him. The second time he also pretended it wasn't happening...

Do you have any insight or advice on how to talk to him about this, or about what I should do?

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O'Malley, aka Dr. Nerdlove, affirms that the letter writer's partner is being a total creep and urges her to have a blunt conversation with him. "He needs to know, in no uncertain terms that the way he's ogling the neighbor is making you incredibly uncomfortable and the fact that he's blown you off twice now is hurtful and unacceptable," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Tell My Girlfriend's Roommate Our 'Fix' For Getting Her Off?

I was hanging out at my girlfriend's apartment when I overheard her new roommate telling someone on the phone that she is having trouble reaching orgasm with her new boyfriend. My girlfriend and I had a similar problem early in our relationship, and the fix was pretty easy. Do you think there's a not-creepy way for me to speak to the roommate about this — to help out?



[The New York Times]

Sadly, this letter does not contain an explanation of the "fix" in question. (It's gotta be a vibrator, right?) And Philip Galanes suggests that the letter writer keep the details to himself. "When we overhear harmless conversations that we were clearly not meant to hear, the kindest thing is to pretend we didn't," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Tell My Adult Daughter That Her Trashy Clothes Are Preventing Her From Finding A Husband?

My 35-year-old daughter makes sexy clothing choices that result in her looking trashy. She's unmarried and wonders why. What can I say that will help her wake up?



[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax offers a script that is clearly intended more for the letter writer's benefit than for their daughter's benefit: "As your parents, we gave you some messed-up ideas on sexuality and a woman's worth. I'm sorry about that, and I hope you can forgive us." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Friend's Friend To Stop Mooching Off The Parking Space In Front Of My House?

The townhouse I bought 10 years ago has since been engulfed by a new development with little to no street parking. I don't own a car because I am lucky enough to be able to bike to work or take public transportation. I have two parking spots in front of my home. "Carla" was a friend of a friend who I met at a party. She works in the same area that I live in and was moaning about the cost of parking. I offhandedly offered to give her a visitor tag and let her park in front of my place. This has been going on for a year now and I am more than a little sick of Carla. I got a single "Thank you" from her, and since then, nothing else. She has told other people — total strangers — to park in front of my home, and then gotten very huffy when I tell her I need the parking spots for when my family comes over. She even told me this was a "serious inconvenience" after I told her my dear friend would be coming up and staying with me for two weeks for a surgery. I want to end this relationship, but I have an anxiety disorder and Carla has a serious temper. I want this to end on good terms, but how? Should I give her a two-week notice?



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence, advises the letter writer to be direct and not worry too much about offending this unreasonable person. "Don't come up with a bogus excuse or get drawn into an argument about why you should keep letting her use your spot," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Why Do Obituaries Often Refer To The Deceased's Stepchildren As Children?

I've wanted to address this situation for some time. I've noticed that obituaries are often like Facebook (also known as Farcebook) — presenting a version of someone that doesn't reflect reality.

Why do some people who write loved ones' obituaries fabricate the truth — or have they not been told the truth? For example, I sometimes see people mentioning surviving stepchildren as full-blooded relatives. Why not say the deceased had stepchildren whom he loved as if they were his own if he felt that way? I've also seen education achievements listed that are not completely true. Why even go there? It's a fact of life that we are going to die. I suggest we all write our own obituaries and be truthful.



[Creators]

"Stepchildren are children," replies Annie Lane. "It's not dishonest to call them that, for the same reasons you mentioned: The person loved the children as his or her own." Read the rest of her answer.