Why Do Women Feel Entitled To Wear Comfortable Clothes, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

When Did It Become Acceptable To Wear A Skirt Or Dress Without Stockings In Public?

When did it begin to be acceptable to go stockingless? Unless they work in a professional office that requires women to wear stockings, some women wear their dresses without stockings. Even the women newscasters. Not all have such pretty, flawless legs! This is mostly done by older women. I am an older lady and my peers' legs look awful; therefore, I no longer wear dresses in the summer. Even some of the younger ladies (20s-40s) should not be going without!

In my job as a receptionist, I see so many walk by, and some of their legs would look so much better with stockings covering them. There are very nice sheer stockings that can be purchased, and I've seen toeless stockings for women to wear with sandals. I realize that during the summer it is too hot to be wearing them, but going without is not very professional!

[UExpress]

"You should cultivate the habit of looking up, not down, because Miss Manners assures you that you are not going to win this one," reply Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, who jointly write the Miss Manners column. They go on to question the letter writer's apparent belief that women ought to hide their legs unless they are "flawless." Read the rest of their answer, and then read an eerily similar letter that just happened to appear in Dear Abby last week:

When Did It Become Acceptable To Wear Yoga Pants In Public?

What's the deal with adolescent girls and young women wearing extremely tight and form-fitting yoga/workout pants? Last week, while I was leaving a smoothie shop, I held the door open for a young lady whose pants were so tight I could easily see the outline of her private area.

Yesterday, while I was waiting for my drink at a coffee place, a girl in her early teens walked in wearing similar attire. She was with her dad. In this situation I blame him. No father should allow his daughter to wear an outfit in public that leaves nothing to the imagination. These kinds of pants are designed for the gym, and that should be it. Your opinion?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren echoes Miss Manners in her answer: "My opinion is you should direct your gaze above the beltline, Prince Charming," she writes. "If their outfits were 'indecent,' they wouldn't have been allowed inside the businesses." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Unethical For A Government Contractor To Get Engaged To A Worker In A Different Government Agency?

My friend (Jennifer) just got proposed to by her boyfriend (Steve). My friend and I are both contractors working at government facilities, and her boyfriend is a government worker at a different facility.

Jennifer's government lead is trying to tell her that because Steve works for the government, she cannot accept the engagement ring he gave her because its worth is over a certain amount. He's telling her that if she doesn't give it back, he will have her removed from the contract for misconduct. Can he do that?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green, the manager of Ask A Manager, suggests that Jennifer talk to her contract lead about her company's ethics rules but is skeptical this is actually a violation. "It's an engagement ring. It's highly unlikely that this would fall under anyone's ethics rules," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Brother Our Parents Are Deliberately Calling His Daughter By The Wrong Name?

My parents are determined to call my brother's newborn by her middle name "Berry" rather than "Apple," her first name. My parents first claimed they could not pronounce "Apple" but soon revealed they just dislike the name, think the baby will have to spend her whole life spelling "Apple," and prefer "Berry" because it has a remote family origin.

I am torn between knowing this is not my business, and wanting to protect my brother and Apple's mom — their relationship was short-lived and they are co-parenting — from a precedent of having their decisions undermined by my family.

Mostly, I guess, I am surprised at how much rage I myself feel about my parents doing this passive-aggressive-manipulation act at a time when their support and unconditional love would be so prized by the new parents.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax opines that it's fine to tell the parents that they're being petty and are probably going to alienate their son. "It's doing your brother a solid, because he stands to be blindsided, and it's doing your parents a solid because they're being awful and it will come back to bite them," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Get My Husband To Quit An Unspeakably Disgusting Habit Without Talking To Him About It?

I've recently noticed my 54-year-old husband of 10 years has developed a personal habit so revolting I can't write it out — the thought of it makes me queasy. I've mentioned in passing several times how disgusting this practice is and how physically ill the thought, never mind the deed, makes me. He knows my position on this, yet the practice continues. How can I, without direct confrontation, make my point? I'm at a loss.



[Boston Globe]

"Why are you determined to avoid direct confrontation?" asks Robin Abrahams, aka Miss Conduct. "If there were ever a time to be extraordinarily direct, that time is now." (She does not, unfortunately, get any additional details about what the habit is.) Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Tell My Grandmother I Am Not Going To Write A Novel About Her Uber Driver?

Last night my grandmother called me to tell me about an encounter she had in an Uber. Apparently, her driver was a woman with a fascinating life story: She's a professional surrogate who has five children of her own and has successfully carried seven surrogate pregnancies! My grandmother was very inspired by this and asked the woman if she could write, as she thought this would make a fantastic novel. The woman said not really, and my grandmother said, "My granddaughter is a very talented writer, and she could write a novel about you." She got this woman's contact information and told my grandfather about it, and it seems everyone is in agreement that a novel simply must be written and that it has the potential to be "a real bestseller."



Now my grandmother is asking me when I'll have time to co-author this novel. The answer is never: I'm about to start my senior year of college and I'm also in the process of moving house. I find the idea objectively interesting, but is it something I'll be able to write a whole novel about? No! ... How do I navigate telling my 80-year-old Russian grandmother that I'm not interested and unable to write a whole novel about this stranger without hurting her feelings? Saying "That won't be possible" won't be possible because I'll get bombarded by follow-up questions.



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg urges the letter writer to stand their ground. "'That won't be possible' is, of course, perfectly possible because you can answer those follow-up questions," he points out. Read the rest of his answer.

