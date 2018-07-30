What Should You Do When Your Stepfather Asks You To Spank Him, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

How Can I Look My Stepfather In The Eye After He Called Me To Ask Me To Spank Him?

In April, we lost my younger brother and my parents' house in a fire. In June, my mom died from a massive heart attack. I've been trying to help my stepdad get everything put back together since then. My step-dad helped raise me since I was eight...

The call I just received from him has me... well... I don't even know.

After getting the small talk out of the way, he asked me if he remembered hearing that my ex-husband and I were into BDSM. I told him that we met at the local goth dance/bondage club. He responded with "oh" and then nervously hemmed and hawed for a couple minutes. He finally says he wants to ask me something and no matter my answer, it won't change anything about our relationship, etc. Then he asks me to come over and "spank his ass."

Dan, I'm pretty open and sex-positive, but this hit me as fucked up on SO many levels! As soon as my brain re-engaged, I firmly said no. I know we're both embarrassed, and I honestly don't know if I should address this with him, or sweep it under the rug. He's 74, just lost his home, a son and his wife, and if this is part of his recovery through all of the grief, I get it. I'm just really squicked out that he asked me, his daughter (the "step" in our family has always been just a technicality).

How do I look him in the eye after this?



[The Stranger]

"It feels odd to type the words, 'Here's hoping it's dementia!', but here's hoping it's dementia," replies Dan Savage, who suggests getting the stepdad to the doctor to have his cognitive functioning checked out.

​Should I Reconnect With A Niece Who Had Me Cosign On Her Student Loans And Then Stopped Making Payments?

I foolishly cosigned a loan with my niece so she could go to college. My sister has extremely bad credit and couldn't afford it. She begged me to "give her baby a chance at a better life." My niece has always done well academically but is very self-centered. She promptly failed out and stopped making payments on the loan. My sister made every excuse in the book — never has a girl had a more harrowing tale of bad luck. But when I called my niece, I got the truth — the loan was "your problem, not mine." My sister continued to make up excuses, and I flat-out told her she had raised a little monster and was a bad mother.

We haven't spoken for four years. I paid off the loan with my savings. Now out of the blue, I have received a wedding invitation from my niece. Included was a handwritten note saying that we have been apart far too long and that she wants me there on her special day. No apology. I am torn. Is this an olive branch or another money grab? It also included directions to their registry.

[Slate]

Dear Prudence, aka Daniel Mallory Ortberg, encourages the letter-writer to evaluate what they want to get out of the situation. "Would you be interested in re-establishing a relationship, even a casual one, without an apology or ever seeing any repayment of the money you lost?" he asks.

How Can I Get Out Of Mandatory Tai Chi At My Office?

I am struggling with management's requirement that all employees of our small nonprofit participate in twice weekly tai chi sessions. These are paid for by the organization and held in-house, during the work day. When first presented to staff, tai chi was billed as a team-building activity that would last for 12 weeks. The activity has been extended for twelve additional weeks and is now framed by the CEO as mandatory employee wellness/team-building, despite zero outcry from staff for more of either.

I have a chronic condition that was aggravated by the first session, and obtained physician confirmation that I should be exempted from the second. The CEO has decided that I must still sit through each session, even though not doing tai chi. Not sure what the purported benefit of this is to be, but the result has left me feeling singled out and punished for not being able to participate...

Is there some constructive way to get the CEO to back off? Is a six months' mandatory group exercise program remotely justifiable?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green agrees that this policy is annoying and paternalistic. "This sounds an awful lot like the CEO is on a health craze and has decided to have the organization subsidize it, at everyone else's expense," she posits before suggesting some talking points for pushing back.

Should I Accept My Dad's Girlfriend's Offer To Pay Off My $100,000 Student Loans?

I am a 27-year-old woman with a great job, a supportive family and wonderful friends. My life is clouded by one thing: student loan debt. I owe $100,000 for my undergraduate degree in a social services field. My monthly payment is a near impossible amount for a recent college grad...

My brother also has student loan debt. Recently, our father's girlfriend made us a life-changing offer: She wants to pay off our loans. She has plenty of money and she wants to share it.. She told us she wants to do it because she can afford to, because she never had to worry about paying for her own education, and because she believes that my brother and I are "outstanding citizens." ...

My initial reaction was one of euphoria. My second reaction was guilt and hesitation. My brother felt the same way. I'm grateful for her offer, but I worry about what it will mean if I accept it.. Should I take the money? Will I feel ashamed about taking the easy way out? I envy my debt-free friends, but I’m also proud that I’m making my own way. What are the conditions and consequences of accepting the extended hand?

[The New York Times]

Cheryl Strayed, who cohosts the New York Times' "Dear Sugars" podcast with Steve Almond, urges the letter writer to take the money. "Being the recipient of this gift doesn't negate your hard work," she opines. "It doesn't erase the struggles you've had or the dedication you've shown in paying your student loan bills each month."

Should I Have Given More Money To A Server Whom My Grandmother, Who Has Dementia, Offered A $1 Tip?

My wife and I recently visited my grandmother and decided to take her out to a local diner nearby. My grandmother has mild dementia and can easily get confused.

When dinner was over and I got up to pay the bill, my grandmother decided she would cover the tip. She got her purse and pulled out a one-dollar bill. Just then, the waitress walked by and my grandmother handed her the one-dollar bill and very happily exclaimed that she was delighted to have had her wait on our table and that the waitress "deserved ever bit of that dollar." The waitress looked horrified and rolled her eyes, let out a very loud sigh, and walked off. This all happened before my wife and I could do anything to stop it.

After we had helped my grandmother to the car, my wife and I talked about what we should do. My first reaction was to find the waitress and give her a proper tip, but my wife told me not to. She argued that the waitress didn't deserve anything more because of her attitude. I didn't want to argue with her, so I went along with her decision, but I felt guilty about it. I wanted to explain what happened and that we really did think she gave us excellent service. So, my question is: Was my wife right to withhold a tip due to a bad attitude over a misunderstanding or should have I gone back in and tipped more?

[The Takeout]

The Salty Waitress, the Takeout's anonymous advice-giver, says that the waitress probably didn't know that the grandmother had dementia and might have read her $1 tip as contemptuous. "To avoid this kind of unpleasantry in the future, it might help to give your server a heads-up that your grandmother has dementia and that she may act in unexpected ways," she suggests.

Can I Google-Stalk Women I Saw On A Dating App And Reach Out To Them Via Social Media?

I recently bit the bullet and started trying dating apps for the first time. I was pretty skeptical after the first few weeks of using it, but eventually, I found several women where my first reaction was honestly "WOW. YOU ARE GORGEOUS AND OUTSTANDING." I had to meet them when I got back home.

In retrospect, I probably should have just started talking to them, But here's the problem: at the time, I was about to spend over a month out in the field with my Army unit, then go overseas for over two weeks (read: places without good cell phone reception, or at least where I wouldn’t be able to really talk to, let alone meet them in the town where we live). I decided to just quit the app, in hopes that the algorithm would repopulate them later.

Unfortunately, Hinge DIDNT. I even wrote to Hinge tech support and asked them to help a brother out, but they never wrote back. The bastards.

These were honestly outstanding people. My question is, what if I just found them on Facebook/Instagram/LinkedIn/whatever and started talking to them? Do you think that would be BOLD and attractive or would that be stalkerish and weird? And if it really could go either way, do I even have much to lose if I reach out to them? You think there would be negative consequences?

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O'Malley, aka Dr. Nerdlove, strongly urges this letter writer not to reach out to these women this way. "Would it have worked out, considering that you were about to be deployed? No way of knowing," he writes. "But you decided to not say anything and so the window closed."