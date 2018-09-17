What's The Best Way To Quit When Your Boss Keeps Trying To Convert You To Scientology, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

Can I Resign Via Email To Avoid Upsetting A Boss Who Makes Us Do Scientology Exercises?

I work in the communications field. I've been working for my company for several years and I've worked my way up to hold a high position in the company. But now, after years of ridiculous Scientology teachings and verbal abuse from my Scientologist boss, I've decided to resign. There have been too many incidents for me to recount in one email, but the straw that broke the camel's back is when my boss told me and my coworkers that we were being rewarded with continued industry/management training. I'm always up for learning how to be better at my job. But when we showed up for training, we were put through several Scientology courses. Just as an example, one of the training exercises was sitting in chairs directly across from each other with our knees almost touching; we had to stare into each other's eyes without flinching or laughing or reacting in anyway. We were expected to hold this position until the instructor told us to stop or we felt we got a "win." Two of my coworkers who were paired up together had to do this for an hour … an hour!

My mind is made up about resigning and I've already got another job offer but my concerns are (1) my boss will likely flip out (I'm the only one at the company qualified to do what I do and there are no replacements lined up; the company will be hurting with my departure) and (2) I work remotely. Should I ask my boss for an in-person meeting or is it okay to resign via phone or email? I know an in-person meeting is the professional thing to do, but I honestly do not care about burning a bridge with this employer.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green thinks it's fine to resign by phone in this case. "If you worked in the same location as your boss, I'd tell you to suck it up and do it in-person, but when you're remote, you don't need to make a special trip in to resign," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond To Harassment From Neighbors Who Think Our Renovations Are 'Too Modern'?

My wife and I recently purchased our first home. The previous residents were an elderly couple who passed away.

When we bought the house we did not know that the couple's daughter and her husband and two teenage daughters were our neighbors across the street...

We made a lot of exterior changes to the house, as it was pretty old and dated. We painted, put in new windows and doors and landscaped.

As we started making changes, we noticed the daughter and her family taking notice. We'd see them standing outside looking at our house, or looking out their windows. I'd wave to them, and they'd never wave back.

A few months ago, we got an anonymous note in our mailbox, saying that the changes were "ugly," "too modern" and that it looked "cheap." ...

Now we're the victims of more petty harassment. Someone keeps throwing eggs at our windows, our trash cans are almost always tipped over and it's pretty common to have our mailbox filled with rocks or dirt.

I can't prove that it’s anyone in this household, but I don't think anyone else in the neighborhood would do this...

What do you think?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to take this harassment campaign seriously and to notify the police. "From your account, this does not seem to be petty vandalism, but an escalating course of harassment," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Stop My Coworker From Inviting Other People To Lunch, Even Though I Ignore Her Constantly?

At my job, I get a half-hour lunch break, and I usually eat it with one of my co-worker friends, "Ann." In the past, it’s usually just been me and Ann eating together by ourselves. I like to use this lunch break to catch up on a mobile game I like to play. The game relaxes me and soothes my anxiety, and it's my only chance to indulge during the work day. Ann does not seem to like this and usually tries to talk to me while I'm playing. I'll reply sometimes, but I usually prefer to wait until I'm done to have any conversation, which Ann seems to resent. Recently, Ann has started inviting other co-workers to eat with us and talks to them, which I find annoying: These people aren't my friends, and I wouldn't have invited them. How do I talk to Ann about this?



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg observes that this letter writer appears to be trying to have their cake and eat it too. "If you're ignoring Ann to play a game on your phone for most of lunch, then you have no grounds to complain when Ann invites others to join you so she has someone to talk to," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Reasonable To Forbid Other Parents From Offering My Daughter Soda?

I am the no-soda mom (diet or not, it's all terrible for you.) I have been holding firm on this since our oldest was born. My husband has always thought I’m ridiculous, but it hasn't come up a lot until recently, when my daughter came back from a play date with a ring of orange around her mouth (it was Orange Crush). I immediately called the hosting parents and told them, in no uncertain terms, that my children were not to be given soda, ever, and that I’d appreciate a call next time before offering them a questionable food product.

My husband thinks I sounded crazy and like a jerk, but I'm a dental hygienist and the science is on my side, and this is really important to me. Is a soda ban really so beyond the pale? Will I be seen as THAT mom?

[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe informs the letter writer that she's already probably ruined her relationship with this set of parents and generally urges her not to choose this hill to die on. "Going forward, you can possibly mention upfront that you'd rather your kid didn't drink soda, but I'm inclined to advise you to just make your peace with what you don't know," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Keep People From Freaking Out When I Remember Mundane Details About Them From Years Ago?

I have an excellent memory for details and while it's a great asset in my work (I do statistical analysis for a pharmaceutical company), it seems to be a detriment in my personal life for reasons I do not understand.

I can remember innocuous things people said or did or what they wore many months later. Sometimes I bring this up because something in the present time relates to it, but when I do that, people act like I'm making things up — but if I show them proof with a picture or a text, then they act freaked out.

I'm not reminding people they owe me money or screwed something up, so I'm confused by this reaction, and yet it's happened so many times. It's really hard for me to curtail my memory and I blurt these things out without thinking because it's interesting or shows I'm interested in them. I'm talking about things like, "Hey, you wore that the last time we all went to the movies, is that your superhero-viewing shirt?" or, "Did you ever hear back from that friend of yours?"

Why is this such an issue with a lot of people?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax points out that for most people, remembering mundane details about someone else's life is a sign of stalkerish obsession. "I suggest you either stop sharing so many of the things you notice, or start sharing more about your quirky retention of detail," she writes. "If they know you're that way, then you can all treat it more openly as your parlor-trick brain thing." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Does My Husband Draw Mustaches On Photographs In Magazines?

My husband of over 30 years is a great person, successful and well-educated. I love him dearly except for one annoying thing.

He draws on people's photos in magazines and newspapers.

Almost daily, for a few minutes after breakfast or dinner, he'll draw mustaches, knocked-out teeth, facial hair and blemishes on the faces of people in the photos. Most of the time, these are models or unknown people, both male and female. He only does this at the table and throws the photos away right away. I've asked and asked why he does such a childish and immature thing. He says that it's funny but that more so, it releases stress. And he does have a very stressful job...



What I want to know is: Am I being overly critical, or is this just stupid?



[Creators]

Annie Lane comes down on the side of the letter writer's husband, surmising that he's just blowing off steam. "According to a 2017 study by researchers at Drexel University, doodling 'helps with attention and improves health and well-being,'" she notes. Read the rest of her answer.