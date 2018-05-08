How Can I Tell My Roommate To Stop Wearing My Underwear, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Do I Tell My Roommate I Want Him To Stop Wearing My Underwear?

I'm a young guy. I went to college in the same town I grew up in, so I lived at home through college. After graduating, I got a job away in the city where my best friend from high school lives. He suggested that we get an apartment together, and now we're roommates.

Everything has been fine, except for this: On a few occasions, I have caught him wearing my clothes. I also noticed that he has been wearing my boxer shorts.

When I asked why he was wearing my underwear, he said he has been too busy to do laundry. He does work full time and is getting his graduate degree, but that is no excuse to wear my clothes (especially my underwear).

Is that normal? He laughs it off and says it is no big deal and that he and his roommates in college borrowed clothes, even briefs, if they fell behind on laundry.

I wouldn't want to wear another man's underwear, and don't want someone else wearing mine.

How do I tell him to stop? I'm not confrontational.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson informs the letter writer that when his roommate "laughs it off," he's being manipulative. "He's trying to gaslight you into believing that his behavior is — or should be — OK," she writes. "But it's not OK, because you don't like it." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Win My Coworker's Trust Back After I Told Our Boss About Her Mental Health Hospitalization?

I have a question that I feel horrible about. I heard through the grapevine from one of the volunteers at the nonprofit I work for that a coworker of mine had checked into an in-patient mental facility. (The coworker had called in sick, but no one at work knew the full story.) I reported it to our boss immediately because we're good friends and we share things but also because I thought it was important that she know what was happening with coworker.

Well, of course my boss couldn't keep a secret and told a number of people in and outside the organization, many who were less discreet than me. My coworker found out that everyone knew when she returned, including that the original info came from me. It's clear that she no longer trusts me. While it doesn't affect our professional relationship, she no longer tells me about her personal life even when asked (she just says she's "fine") and has declined invites to coffee, which used to be a daily outing for us. I feel like I'm being punished for my boss's lack of discretion, and I miss having a work friend. I'm worried this will damage our professional relationship and I feel like I shouldn't be punished for reporting relevant information to my boss.

I'm being punished for doing the right thing here. Should I go to my boss and ask for mediation?

[Inc.]

"You're not being punished for your boss's lack of discretion," replies Alison Green of Ask A Manager. "You're being punished for your own." Read the rest of her answer.



Should I Ask My Daughter Not To Get A Firework Tattoo To Commemorate Her Terrible Fireworks Accident?

My daughter was involved in a horrible freak accident on the Fourth of July and by all accounts should not have survived. Her entire family witnessed the whole thing, and there are still times I get emotional even thinking or talking about it because it was so horrible. We are so lucky she survived, and she was so strong and brave throughout the whole thing. But as a parent it was so difficult to see my child in so much pain, to feel and see her struggle, and to know that she almost died that I went to therapy for PTSD.



My issue is that now she wants to get a firework tattoo in a visible location as a way of displaying what she overcame and how strong she is. I feel that the tattoo will be a constant reminder of what happened. She's 19 and can do what she wants but is asking for my permission. Do I give her my permission even though I really don't want to? Do I tell her why I don't want her to? Can I recommend she get some other symbol reflecting bravery or strength instead of a firework? When I think of how strong she was I'm amazed and proud, but when I think of a firework I think of how she was injured and feel pain. I would greatly appreciate an outside opinion!



[Slate]

Carvell Wallace says the letter writer should let their daughter get the tattoo. "Your daughter is at the top" of the hierarchy of victimhood, he writes. "This means that her recovery takes a kind of precedence over yours in certain cases, and this is one of them." Read the rest of his answer.



How Should I Respond To My Friend's Ex's Request For 'Advice' On Getting Her Back?

My best friend broke up with her boyfriend. They hadn't been together very long — I think she realized she didn't have the same feelings for him as he did for her and he was always really busy with work.

Well, he didn't believe her on the reason for the breakup and is doing everything he can to make it work. Including emailing me for "advice." My friend made it clear (I thought) that she didn't feel strongly enough about him to continue the relationship. She also asked that I respond to him, reiterating this point. How do I do that nicely?



[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax thinks that the ex doesn't deserve a "nice" response. "He 'didn't believe her' — there's nothing nice about that. It's creepy," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

How Bad Is It To Repeatedly Check Your Cellphone During A Funeral?

I was at a memorial service, and the woman next to me was on her phone, texting and browsing the internet. She didn't seem to be dealing with an emergency, just checking her phone every few minutes when she got bored. I considered saying something to her after the service, to educate her politely that using a cellphone, while bereaved children were speaking of their departed parent, was out of line. Should I have?



[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes favors a direct approach over a moral lecture. "We don't much care for being 'educated' about our behavior by others," he responds. "Better simply to lean in and whisper: 'Your phone is distracting. Could you put it away, please?'" Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Punish My Selfish Neighbor By Refusing To Let Him Share Our Private Internet Network?

We have a house in a rural area where for years we had only one option for broadband internet that was slow and unreliable. Not long ago, the local phone monopoly ran fiber to our area, but we and our immediate neighbors were shut out because one neighbor would not grant an easement to run 20 feet of cable under a strip of his land that borders the road. We all pleaded with him and offered to compensate him, to no avail. (He's been unreasonable about other property issues in the past.) My husband and I managed to set up a private network for our neighbors, at considerable expense, without the easement. Shortly thereafter, the old broadband option shut down. Now the cantankerous neighbor has asked if he can hook up to our private network. I say no way. My husband says the guy's a harmless old coot, and there's no point in punishing him. Another neighbor suggested we should let him on if he agrees to pay us the entire cost of setting up the network, since it was his intransigence that made us incur the cost. Your thoughts?



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg, alias Dear Prudence, delights in the neighbor's karmic punishment but votes against asking him to cover the entire cost of setting up the network. "Either let him join or don't, but don't waste your own time by making an offer you know is going to get refused," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.