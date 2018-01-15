Should I Call The Police Because I Suspect My Neighbors' Friends Are Undocumented, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



Can I Report My Neighbors To The Police Because I Suspect Some Of Their Friends Are Undocumented?

I live next door to a family from Guatemala. They are nice enough people, but to tell you the truth, they have too many people coming and going from their house. I bet anything that some of the visitors are undocumented. I can't imagine that they all have their green cards. There are just too many of them. They are tidy and friendly and all, but still.

I wonder if I should report them to the police. They aren't disrupting things, but there are too many of them for everything to be on the up-and-up. I know that a lot of Guatemalans do day work here for lawn services and contracting, but I wonder if they pay taxes. It's all a bit suspicious to me. What should I do?

Sense and Sensitivity columnist Harriette Cole gently urges the letter writer to mind his or her own business. "Reporting people to the police is serious," she opines. "It should be done with caution and only when appropriate." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Dog Back Three Years After My Brother's Ex-Girlfriend Started Taking Care Of It?

Three years ago, I asked my brother and his girlfriend to take care of my dog while I went away to school. The first year was fine, but midway through the second, my brother broke up with his girlfriend and moved out. I panicked and asked her if she would still take care of my dog (she had a house with a yard while my brother and I lived in apartments). She agreed but told me come pick my dog up in three months. I wasn't able to meet the deadline and begged her for an extension. Then my dog had to have some expensive surgery (I gave her some cash later on) but since then, she has been later and later in responding to me.

I admit I wasn't as diligent as I should have been but I had a lot on my plate with my final year of school and two internships. Now she refuses to give back the dog. She finally called me back after I bombarded with texts. She told me I was harassing her, she was going to call the cops, that I had "abandoned" my dog so it was hers now, and she microchipped and registered him as hers. I don't know what to do. Please how do I get my dog back from her?

Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, advises the letter writer to accept that the dog is gone. "If you didn't register the dog as yours and never had him microchipped, then I think your brother's ex owns the dog in a legal and a logistical sense," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My Friends' Kids Lose Weight?

My wife and I are on a friendly basis with a couple who have two children under the age of 10.

Both of these adults are seriously overweight. The mother has stated, in fact, that she knows she is a "big girl," which (of course) is her business.

The problem is that the bad eating habits of the parents are beginning to affect the children. Both of the youngsters are now also overweight, though not yet obese.

We are very close to the grandparents, who are trying to convince the overweight mom to be more careful when feeding the children, but their efforts have been in vain. The overweight mom tells them simply to mind their own business.

I'm inclined to tell the obese parents that they must help the children to keep their weight down. Such a remark will cause a major kerfuffle, but I don't care. What do you think?​

Amy Dickinson, aka Ask Amy, highlights the self-righteousness of this letter writer in her response. "[Y]ou seem to operate under the assumption that your point of view is meaningful to this family, which, at least from where I sit, seems pretty arrogant," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Is My Husband Sneaking Around To Talk To And See His Long-Lost Daughter?

My husband and a daughter he fathered 50 years ago recently found each other via an internet post from the two children we have together. Since they met, he has been hiding in a locked room and calling her several times a day. When I asked him to stop sneaking, she sent him a phone to use just to call her.

We live in Florida, and she has come here twice in the past six months and picked him up from several doors down the street. Now I find she has been sending him cards and asking him to hide them from me. I might also add that the first time she came here a year ago, he did not want any of us to interact with her, going so far as to throw our daughter out of the house when she was there with her daughter making a Mother's Day gift.

My husband thinks this is normal behavior.

This behavior has caused many arguments and has me contemplating divorce after 49 years. What do you think?

Annie Lane of Dear Annie asks whether the whole "long-lost daughter" story is a cover story for an affair. "Either way, the behavior is wildly inappropriate and disrespectful," she observes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make Sure No One Ever Discusses Strip Clubs Around Me, Ever?

I have a horrific aversion to strip clubs. My feelings are so strong that even discussing this with my boyfriend brings me to tears. He does not frequent these places, but what bothers me is that he may be forced to attend one as a rite of passage before a future wedding in "honor" of friends' vows-to-be.

I cannot condone it! But I certainly don't want to seem like the type of woman who forbids her husband or boyfriend from doing anything. We've been together three years, and I'm not sure he'd even respect my wishes if I asked him not to go...

During a casual dinner with three other couples, the guys repeatedly implored my boyfriend to go with them to a strip club. He did not acquiesce, as I was sitting next to him. But the conversation lasted 20 minutes! And it continued back at the friends' apartment. Nearing tears, I had to ask everyone to please stop talking about it.

Is this the new dinner conversation? Why was no one else bothered by it? Why did the gentlemen decide to have this conversation while I was sitting there? It destroyed the night for me, and for days afterward I could barely talk. I'm not sure I could walk down the aisle knowing that my fiancé had been to a strip club the night before!

E. Jean, Elle's advice columnist, performs an armchair psychoanalysis of the letter writer and decides that she's obsessed with marrying her boyfriend. "Your yearning to get married is so profound you begin sobbing at the thought of a bachelor party," E. Jean writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Force My Youngest Child To Fit In With The Rest Of The Family?

My wife and I are raising three kids. We are a sporty high-achievement family. As parents, we have been instilling the values of hard work and persistence. Unfortunately, my youngest son doesn't seem to be fitting in with the rest of us. Every time I try to work with him it feels like jamming a square peg into a round hole. He is pulling away more and more. What's the best way to help him fall in line better with the rest of us and follow our family values?



Catherine Pearlman, who writes the Family Coach column, encourages the letter writer to take a gentler approach to his or her son. "Every time you try to push your son to fall in line, you are sending the message that who he is will not be good enough for your family," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.