How Can I Get My Girlfriend Back After My Mom Poisoned Her, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Can I Get My Girlfriend Back After My Mom Poisoned Her In An Attempt To Prove Her Allergy Was Fake?

My girlfriend, "Cleo," is allergic to seafood. She does not carry an EpiPen because "it's not that type of reaction," but she always asks lots of questions about ingredients and preparation. My mom finds the questions insulting and believed Cleo was making up the allergy.

Recently at my family barbecue, Cleo did her usual questioning before eating. Maybe 30 minutes later she started complaining that her face itched. She took Benadryl, but she turned red and her eyes began swelling. We had to go to the emergency room for a cortisone shot. As we're getting in the car, my mom confessed she fried the fish and chicken in the same oil and lied when Cleo asked. She admitted she planned to prove Cleo's allergy was fake.

My mom apologized and is paying the emergency room bill. Even so, Cleo called my mom a monster and wants nothing to do with her. She also broke up with me, saying I shouldn't have to choose between her and Mom. She won't consider a compromise like eating before visits.

Is there any way to get past my anger at my mom and get Cleo back?



Carolyn Hax pushes back against the idea that having Cleo eat something before visiting the letter writer's mom constitutes a "compromise" and urges the letter writer to accept that it's over with Cleo. "Please accept Cleo's decision as a sound one — as in, accept that her potential sacrifices are too great under the circumstances to warrant her staying with you," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Brother His Girlfriend Told Me I Needed To Change My Dog's Name?

My brother introduced us to "Cora," the woman he is dating. She is a single mother with a little girl. Her daughter has the same common name as our Lab (think "Katie" or "Lizzie"). At first we laughed about it, but when we went on a picnic together and I called my dog, the little girl also looked up. Later, as we were leaving, Cora took me aside and told me I would have to rename our dog because having the same name as her daughter was "confusing" and "more than a little insulting." I was so gobsmacked I didn't even reply.

We of course are not going to agree to this ridiculous demand, but I am on the fence between just ignoring her or telling my brother. My husband thinks we should tell him because telling a near-stranger they need to rename their dog is "bunny boiler"–level strange. We could use your tie-splitting vote.

Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence, is so gobsmacked by Cora's unreasonableness that Ortberg forgets to answer the letter writer's question. Instead, Ortberg tells the letter writer to set firm boundaries with Cora. "If she tries to bring it up again, reiterate that you're not going to do that and that the subject is closed," Ortberg writes. Read the rest of the answer.

Should I Tell My Boss's Boss That My Colleague Believes She Is Dating An Anime Character?

Someone I work with thinks she is dating a Japanese cartoon character. She was hired in the fall after finishing college last spring. At first she mentioned having a boyfriend in conversations, but there was nothing strange about anything she said. But now she has a photo of the cartoon character on her desk. In our work both the public and our clients come into our offices. It is weird and has caused a stir when people see the photo on her desk and she tells them the cartoon is her boyfriend.

I honestly don't care what my coworkers do in their personal lives but the fact that she tells everyone she is dating a cartoon character is causing people here to talk and weirding out our clients and the public. Our boss is seven months away from retiring and does the bare minimum amount of work. She knows about this but hasn't done anything. I have been thinking of going over her head to her boss even though I've never met him before. Am I out of line for being concerned about this? Should I go to our boss' boss or mind my own business?

Alison Green, the manager of Ask A Manager, advises the letter writer not to intervene. "This is weird but it's not such an outrage that it warrants going over your boss's head," she writes. But then, in the comments section, the letter writer follows up with more details:

Besides the photo on her desk, she talks about him as though he is real, shows photos of the dates they go on (usually food in front of a photo of him), gets upset if anyone talks badly about the cartoon or says anything that doesn't fit the image of him and has shown us photos of her holding a large body pillow with his likeness on it. There is no doubt she thinks they are dating and are in a committed and exclusive relationship.



Green still opines that the situation "doesn't rise to the level that the OP needs to go over her boss's head, weird as it is." Read the rest of her answer (and the comments).

How Can I Get Past My Stepson's Decision To Get Married On My Birthday?

I'm struggling because my stepson has chosen to get married on my birthday. I have been his stepmom for 18 years. It feels like a punch in the chest. My in-law family members are saying things like "OMG, how do you feel about that? I can't believe you're going to let that happen. It will no longer be your special day."

My feelings are deeply hurt. My husband says it's no big deal and I shouldn't let it bother me. But every time someone asks me about it, I feel hurt, and when I'm finally by myself, I cry. I don't know what to do. I need someone's help. Is what my stepson is doing bad etiquette, a slap in the face or no big deal?

Abigail Van Buren tries to get the letter writer to think of the stepson's wedding date as a compliment. "Think of it this way: Your stepson and his new wife will never forget your birthday," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell A Near-Stranger I Think She Needs To Lose Weight?

How would you feel about my speaking with the receptionist at my dentist's office? She would be so pretty if she lost 15 pounds. (I've lost 25 pounds at Weight Watchers — only 10 to go!)



Philip Galanes answers this pointlessly judgmental question with his usual blend of compassion and directness. "You probably mean well, but who do you think you are?" he asks. "And what, exactly, do you know about the woman at your dentist's office or her life?" Read the rest of his answer.

Why Does My Girlfriend Masturbate Immediately After We Have Sex?

I have been in a relationship for nine months. I thought the sex was good for us both, but when we finish she tells me to shower. I wondered why, and now I know — she masturbates. She has done it multiple times; I think she is insatiable. What should I do?



This question was probably destined to go viral, not only because there's an obvious explanation for the girlfriend's behavior, but also because Pamela Stephenson Connolly, the Guardian's sex advice columnist, seems completely oblivious to it. "Many women crave a second orgasm, especially if she has been super-aroused during intercourse," Connolly writes. "Perhaps she doesn't want to bother you for that extra pleasuring, or maybe she is afraid you might think her too demanding." Uhhhhh, we don't think that's the most likely problem here. Read the rest of Connolly's answer.