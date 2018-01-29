Why Won't My Husband Take His Clothes Off To Please His Dying Friend, And Other Advice Column Questions

​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Why Won't My Husband Take His Clothes Off For His Dying Friend, Even Though I'm Okay With It?

My husband, "Robert," and I moved back to our hometown several years ago to help with aging parents... Upon moving back, we struck up a friendship with an old acquaintance of Robert's. "Tim" and Robert went to high school together and a year of college...

Tim was recently diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer and has begun the process of getting his affairs in order. Robert has been gracious in helping him with finances and household things that need to be taken care of. He's even stayed the night when needed.

Recently, Tim had a talk with Robert and told him that he was very infatuated with him when they were younger — and one of his dying wishes is to see him naked. Robert came home all shaken up and upset and didn't know what to say. Now, I have to tell you that Robert is very fit for a 47-year-old man. He works out, runs marathons and is very charming. But he doesn't want to accommodate Tim's dying wish. I said, "Go for it. The man is dying. Let him enjoy his ending days — even if it means you have to 'strip' for him." I'm perfectly fine with it; Robert is the one with the issue.



[Creators]

Annie Lane rules that the letter writer's opinion on the matter is immaterial. "Only Robert gets to say what he's comfortable with, and he's spoken on this subject," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Rude To Ask Your Neighbor To Slaughter And Butcher A Pig For Your Pig Roast?

My sister was invited to a neighbor's house for a pig roast. The neighbor said he had access to a live pig, and asked my brother-in-law to kill and butcher it for him.

This seems a bit much to ask of an invited guest. In a spirit of neighborliness, my brother-in-law acquiesced, but I feel the neighbor went too far in even asking.

[UExpress]

Miss Manners, God bless her, notices that there appears to be some important context missing from this letter. "Your brother-in-law knows how to kill and butcher a pig?" she asks. "Surely the neighbor must have known this." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Did My Wife Get So Angry After I Told Her My Mom Repeatedly Had Sex With Me When I Was A Teen?

My father left my mother abruptly when I was 14 years old, and he hasn't contacted either of us since. It was a crushing blow for her, and she retreated from the world. She was never bitter about it, but it was devastating. She lost the love of her life for no apparent reason and was left completely alone, except for me. We have both done our best to forget about him. We were extremely close for the next four years and actually slept in the same bed every night. Eventually, we began doing something that most people would consider evil but neither of us has ever regretted. It was just something that happened. And it wasn't something that just happened once — it went on for two years and ended only when I left to go to university. I haven't thought about this for years, and it is something my mother and I have never discussed. She has since remarried and seems perfectly fine. But even today, we sometimes send each other friendly messages that are vaguely suggestive. The problem is I mentioned it to my wife recently and she went ballistic. She called me and my mother sick and moved into another bedroom and refuses to have sex with me. I wish I had never mentioned it, but it was part of a truth-or-dare session we were having. This has been the situation for the last three months. I have finally lost my patience and I am thinking of leaving. I have never cheated on my wife or hurt her, either physically or emotionally, and I have supported her financially while she studies at university. I have mentioned going to a counselor, but she refuses and claims that she is married to a monster and that no woman would want me. We don't have any children — so if I were to leave, I wouldn't be disrupting an innocent's life. Do you have any advice?



[The Stranger]

"I'm not a professional counselor," writes Dan Savage in response, "but I'm gonna climb out on a limb and say that a game of truth or dare isn't the right time to reveal an incestuous sexual relationship with a parent." Savage goes on to consult some professional counselors to try to sort out this very thorny issue. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Rescue This Guy I Like From His 'Destructive' Pot-Smoking Habit?

I had a brief affair with a musician this year and fell so deeply in love, I now have a huge problem. I work as a journalist, and I know I have no future with him and that I must stop. Yet I keep texting him to "Come over!"

He told me that all the women he's ever been with have complained about his bad habit of smoking pot every evening (and mornings, too, I think). I believed he meant that they left him because (as I've read) most marijuana users live alone and are isolated. So I didn't want to give up on him! I wanted to show him I cared. I started dropping by for surprise visits. One night, there he was with his pot friends, clearly annoyed that I came, but I spent the night with him. Another time, I surprised him on a Monday morning. He opened the door, said he was sleeping, and turned his back on me.

I left him alone for about a month, and then I went to see if he was okay. I just want to break his routine, his destructive way of life. Lately, all I do is phone him, text him "Hi, Sweetie!" etc., and drop off books. He lives near my grandmother, so I look up at his windows to see if his blinds are shut — and they always are! I imagine him sitting in there, smoking. I want to burst in, force myself on him, hit him, and scream at him to stop!

[Elle]

E. Jean points out that it appears to be the letter writer who has a problem, not the musician. "We've all been young and foolish when it comes to musicians; but he doesn't want you standing outside his apartment staring up at his blinds like a zombie menace," she observes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Employee To Stop Using The Word 'Visibility' All The Time?

I have an employee who has a very unusual habit. She uses the word "visibility" in almost every second sentence she says. For instance, someone will ask her, "Can you tell me why we give a free teapot to all our customers?" and she will say, "Yes, it's to give them visibility on the ongoing tea." Other examples are "We need more visibility on this issue," "visibility is key," and "Let's turn that around by creating visibility." She says it so much, I wouldn't be exaggerating at all to say it's in every three to four sentences. It's actually hindering people's ability to truly understand what she means.

I have addressed it with her in a one on one, and then ongoing I try to dig deeper into what she means in terms of actions.

I have a meeting coming up in which she will be a large contributor. How can I continue to address this or help her overcome this odd, repetition jargon speak she is using? As you can see, I could use some visibility on this.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green wonders if the letter writer wasn't direct enough the first time he or she talked to the employee. "Did you take a soft approach like asking her to try to be aware of how often she says it and cut down on it, or did you directly tell her that it's impeding people’s ability to understand her and she needs to stop using it, period?" she asks. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Aren't My Child's Teachers Nicer When They Discourage Students From Bullying?

My child attends a private elementary school. The school is trying to discourage gossip, which can lead to teasing and bullying. The way they do it is, when a child asks a question about another child, the teacher's answer is, "That's none of your business."

Whether I agree with that response is irrelevant because I feel schools have the right to run themselves the way they deem proper. However, isn't there a nicer way to phrase it? I think I remember hearing years ago something like, "Please tend to your own affairs."

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, validates this letter writer's extremely petty tone-policing and attempts some youthful slang. "A better way to phrase it would be, 'You do you, and stop worrying about other people,' which might be less harsh," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.