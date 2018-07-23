Is It Abusive For A Dad To Tell His 12-Year-Old Girl About Menstruation, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

Is It Abusive For A Widowed Dad To Talk To His Tween Daughter About Puberty?

I am a physician and a widower. Most importantly, I'm the father of a brilliant and deeply inquisitive 12-year-old girl.

I have raised my daughter (by myself) since she was six months old. We are very close.

I noticed signs that she would soon be experiencing puberty, and I knew she would have lots of questions. I had a series of talks with her about things like hormones, body changes, romantic relationships and safe sex.

Before I started each of these conversations I told her that if she was uncomfortable talking to her dad about this, I would be happy to arrange it so she could talk to her doctor (who is a woman), or any other of the wonderful women I have worked hard to have in her life.

My daughter told me she would rather talk to me about these personal things.

I got a call from my daughter's health teacher at her school, furious that I had "dared" to discuss menstrual products with my child.

The teacher called it "tantamount to child abuse," that a male person (even a father) had discussed these things with a 12-year-old.

Amy, I know the information I gave my girl was correct, and I gave it to her in as objective, non-sensational and supportive way as I could.

Was I out of line here? Should I have left this conversation to my daughter's pediatrician?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson tells this father that he has handled the situation perfectly, and the health teacher has not. "This teacher's contact with you was out of line and inappropriate, and the statement she made was sexist and obnoxious," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Okay For A Man To Organize An Outing For All The Men In His Office And None Of The Women?

I work at a bank branch of about 17 people, nine of whom are male. I'm considering inviting all the guys in the office for a weekend at the beach. We all get along and enjoy golfing, and think it could be a fun weekend. I wouldn't be advertising it around the office because this would be a "guys weekend," but since all the guys in the office are being invited, I'm anticipating the women in the office hearing about it and causing some drama.

Am I overthinking this because of the office culture we live in today, or is there a specific way that I should approach this? No work is going on during the trip, so no "deals" are being made. We are simply hanging out. The simple fact is that us guys are all pretty friendly towards one another and enjoy each other's company. We're all on the same career path and no one officially answers to or manages the other. Thoughts?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green urges the letter writer not to go through with this plan. "There's a long history of women being excluded professionally through informal all-male social networks, where men are included in networking and business conversations in off-hours social settings without women," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Rude To Bring Your Own Plates And Silverware To Someone's Party To Avoid Waste?

Zero waste is a big part of my family's lifestyle. How do I navigate events like a birthday party at a friend's house where she is serving cake with plastic utensils and plates? My family brings our own reusable silverware and containers wherever we go — ice cream shops, grocery stores, picnics, etc. Hopefully, small efforts like this will amount to huge impact eventually. We do these things with joy, not with judgment. What's your take? Is it rude to bring our own silverware/plates/etc., to friends' houses? Many thanks.



[Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams thinks that, no matter how much joy the letter writer takes in reducing waste, bringing one's own plates and utensils to someone's party will be perceived as rude. "For a guest to replace a host’s provisions and practices with her own is contrary to the dance of hospitality," she observes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Wrong To Send Sexy Pictures Of Myself To My Husband So He Can Show His Coworkers?

I'm a 50-something woman who's been married for 35 years. About a year ago, to spice up our marriage, I started sending my husband seductive pictures of myself during the day. He really loved them and wanted more. Over time, the pictures I sent him got more daring. One of his co-workers accidentally saw one of the pictures and commented to my husband about it. My husband told me, and at first I was embarrassed by it. But after thinking about it, I began to really like the thought of strange men seeing me. I started sending my husband more and more risque pictures. I couldn't wait for my husband to come home from work so I could hear what the guys had said about me.

I know this isn't right, but I can't seem to stop. I think I'm addicted to this. But seeing as I'm not really hurting anyone and I think I'm putting smiles on some faces, do I need to seek help to stop this?

[Creators]

Annie Lane rules that the letter writer and her husband should not be involving his unwitting coworkers in their sex life. "[E]ven if his co-workers seem to enjoy it, they're his co-workers. It's inappropriate. Your husband could lose his job," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Obligated To Side With My Wife After She Berated My Sister For How She Is Handling Our Mother's Cremains?

My wife occasionally picks fights with members of my family of origin, especially my sister. What am I supposed to do about that? The general guidance is that protecting my spouse from my family of origin is my responsibility — they're my family, not hers — but it was my wife that started the whole mess.

My mother died last year; she was cremated. Her ashes are in a box on my sister's mantel. She will eventually be buried with my father, but he's in a national cemetery and there's a long lead time before that can happen.

When we visited my sister, my wife went on at length about how my sister is disrespecting our mother by having her ashes in a plain wooden box on the mantel, rather than in some fancy urn. Sister did not take wife's opinions well. She's furious. Wife is demanding I step in and defend her. My selfish view is, you started this, it's on you to finish it. What should I be doing?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax rules that, in this case, the letter writer's obligation is to protect his family from his wife, not the other way around. She also urges him to take a look at his marriage in general. "People who think it’s their place to dish out unsolicited criticisms 'at length' and to demand loyalty when challenged are rarely healthy themselves, and they're almost never pleasant companions," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

Can Parents Insist On Knowing The Details Of Their Middle-Aged Son's Travel Plans?

My 47-year-old son is employed at a prestigious university. His position involves a considerable amount of travel.

Over the years, he always emailed us his travel plans along with flight information. Lately, he tells us when and where he is going but omits the flight, hotel information, etc. When we ask, our requests are ignored. When we tell him we think it's irresponsible for him not to share this information, his response is, "My secretary has the information if there are any problems."

We always give our children our travel information, flights, hotels, etc. when we travel. Our question is, are we out of line for wanting this information from him?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren argues that it's fine for parents to want this information but not fine for them to push for it. "Your son is 47. He is no longer a child. It's time to back off," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.