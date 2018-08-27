How Can I Tell My Parents I've Been Taking Their Money But Not Going To College For 4 Years, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

How Can I Tell My Family That I've Been Lying To Them About Going To College For The Past 4 Years?

I've pretended to go to college for almost four years when I actually dropped out my freshman year. I've been working as a temp since then and living "off campus." My family doesn't know since I fake my grades, account statements, everything...

I've used the money they've been giving me to help me afford my room and board.

I know I'm going to have come clean soon since they expect me to graduate soon with an engineering degree. I just don't know how to do this. They are going to freak out. They're immigrants and me going to college was their dream.

I'm actually thinking of just disappearing for a while and telling them by letter. I know that's the coward's way out, but I could come back when it's all blown over and they'll probably be so relieved that I'm back in touch that they won't disown me.

Is there a better way to handle this that won't also get me disowned?



Carolyn Hax strongly urges the letter writer to find a therapist. "However you manage it, please start the work of telling your truth by sharing it with people who are not invested — as you told me here, which is a start," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Mom She's No Longer Allowed To Watch Our Child, Who Lost Two Fingers In Her Care?

Three years ago, our then–2-year-old daughter was in an accident while visiting my family for the first time without us, which resulted in her losing two fingers. Her father and I went through a very rough patch as a couple due to the fact that he was against her going in the first place, but we got through it. Fast forward to now: My mom, who moved out of state recently, is coming to visit relatives back home and asked if our daughter could come to visit while she is here. Due to a scheduling conflict, neither of us would be able to go with our daughter.



My mom has asked several times since the accident, but I’ve always gently shut her down out of respect for my partner, because he still feels the same as he did three years ago. I feel terrible, but she hasn’t really gotten the hint that it's a contentious issue and she just keeps asking. I am now at a place where I am reasonably comfortable with our daughter visiting without us being there, but he is not, and it is causing conflict. What should I do? My stress level is really high because I want to please both of them but I don’t think I can.



In a rare occurrence in advice-column land, two columnists answered the same letter this week. Carolyn Hax suggests taking the very direct route and saying, "[Daughter] won't be visiting anyone unaccompanied by us for the indefinite future. The accident left a lasting impression on [Partner] and I respect that enough not to force the issue." Nicole Cliffe suggests talking to the mom "about how the two of you would rather not have her visit solo until she's 'at least a few years older'" and only bringing up the accident if Mom won't take no for an answer. Read the rest of Hax's answer and Cliffe's answer.

Should I Tell My Employee I Had A Very Vivid Dream About His Death?

I know this is a bizarre question. I just woke up from an incredibly vivid dream in which a fortune teller told me that one of my favorite/best employees was going to die on September 25, 2024. I'm not sure I even believe in psychic dreams, but it felt so vivid and certain that, were this just a friend or someone I worked closely with, I would tell them about my dream. But when I consider telling my employee about it, I just kind of imagine the letter that they could write you from their perspective: "Dear Alison, did my boss just low-key threaten my life?"

I shouldn't tell my employee, right? I do actually kind of want to warn him.

Alison Green strongly advises against sharing the dream with the employee. "There's nothing actionable here for anyone," she points out. "Shake off the dream and move on!" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My Boyfriend Understand Our 'Mega Bed" Really Isn't Working For Me?

My boyfriend, Brett, and I are in our late 20s, and we live in a studio space at his parents' house. We currently sleep in a "mega bed" — which is a brand-new, queen-size mattress his parents bought for him last year, shoved together with my cheap, full-size bed from college. When we put together the "mega bed," I was in between apartments and thought it was temporary. A year later, it's clear I'm not moving out anytime soon — and my side of "mega bed" sucks. My back hurts, I don't sleep well, and it's just not comfortable. Brett understands that my bed is much worse but refuses to let me sleep in his bed with him because he says he needs the space to sleep comfortably. I don't want to spend the money on a new full-size mattress for myself because we hope to move out soon and won't realistically be able to bring both mattresses with us.

I've offered to splurge on a king-size mattress for the two of us to share, but Brett feels guilty that his parents just bought him a new mattress and that he won't be able to contribute financially to the new mattress (I have the savings, he doesn't)... I've started sleeping on the couch on the other side of the house. I feel bad wanting my boyfriend to grow up and get used to sleeping next to me, but if he can't sleep comfortably, he has a valid point. … I just don't know what to do and I'm tired.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg says that Brett does not appear to be taking the letter writer's valid concerns very seriously. "[R]ight now the only compromises you two have arrived at are ones where Brett gets what he wants and you make do without," he observes. "Why is it more important for him to sleep comfortably that for you to?" Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Abandon My Cheap Friends At The Airport In Order To Hang Out In The Business-Class Lounge?

My wife (67) and I (73) have worked and saved long and hard so we could enjoy business-class travel in our retirement. One of the benefits of business-class travel is being able to spend long layovers in the airline's lounge, rather than in a crowded concourse.

Another couple recently decided to join us on a trip to Europe. Even though they have more money than we do, they are so cheap they won't even buy an upgraded economy-class ticket.

Now my wife says we should not use the business-class lounge privileges because our companions are so cheap.

We've all agreed that we don't need to be joined at the hip on this trip, so why do I need to babysit them in a crowded airport when I've paid good money to use the lounge?

Amy Dickinson picks up on a hint of resentment in this letter. "If skipping this quieter experience means that you are going to be grumpy and unpleasant, then by all means — kick back in the business lounge, and leave the hoi polloi to their noisy pleasures," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.

How Insulting Is It To Tell Your Spouse They Can Dig A Tomato Core Out Of The Trash If They Want?

My husband and I are at an impasse, and I need an honest opinion. He was coring a tomato over the trash can, and I replied that we should eat the core instead. He replied that if I wanted it, I could dig it out of the trash can and suck on it all I wanted. I took great offense, but he maintains that it was a joke, stating that he said nothing offensive. I am disgusted that he would even think, much less state, what he did. Opinion, please.



Annie Lane decides that she doesn't have enough information to weigh in. "The only way to know for sure is to talk about it. Has he been bottling up frustration? Have you?" she asks. Read the rest of her answer.