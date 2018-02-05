Is It Okay To Treat An Employee Who Was Born On Leap Day As A Second-Class Citizen, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Why Is My Employee Asking To Receive Annual Birthday Perks Even Though She Was Born On Leap Day?
One of the perks provided by my workplace is a paid day off on your birthday (or the day after if it falls on a weekend or holiday) provided by the firm and not taken from your own vacation days, and a gift card which works at several restaurants our city. Once a month, a cake is also provided at lunch for everyone as an acknowledgement of everyone who has a birthday that month.
There is an employee on my team who was born in a leap year on February 29. Since she only has a birthday every four years, she does not get a day off or a gift card and is not one of the people the cake acknowledges. She has complained about this and is trying to push back so she is included.
The firm doesn't single out or publicly name anyone that has a birthday. People take the day off and that is it, nothing is said. The gift card is quietly enclosed with their pay stub. The cake is put in the lunchroom without fanfare for anyone that wants some. There is no email or card that goes around and no celebrating at work. If there was I could see her point, but since everything is done quietly/privately, she is not losing out on anything.
My manager feels her complaints are petty and she needs to be more professional. I agree with him.
She has only worked here for two years and was hired straight out of university. I want to tell her that she should be focusing on work issues and not something as small as a birthday. If she had a complaint about a work issue it would be different. How do I frame my discussion with her without making her feel bad or like she is trouble? Her work is good and I am sure the complaint is just borne of inexperience and I don't want to penalize her for it.
Alison Green of Ask A Manager firmly pushes back against the idea that this employee "only has a birthday every four years." "She might need to celebrate her birthday on February 28 or March 1 in non-leap years, but it's not true that she doesn't have a birthday and it's absolutely unfair and wrong for your office to give her fewer days off than other people because of this," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.
How Dare A Woman Write On Facebook That Good Men Are Hard To Find Two Months After She Rejected Me?
A couple months ago I asked out two different girls at work. I asked them out about a month apart. They both (politely) turned me down and while I was disappointed, I took them at their word and didn't pursue anything further.
A couple weeks ago I saw on Facebook (I'm friends with both of them) that one of them had posted some pictures about being bridesmaids in a mutual friend's wedding. She said something about how a good man is hard to find and she was envious of the bride. The other one commented similarly.
Dr. NerdLove, I'm so mad at them! They rejected me and then they talk about how hard it is to find someone! I know it's none of my business, and I'm not going to say anything, and I hid both their posts afterwords. I don't intend to say anything to either of them, and I've dealt with rejection before, but the post really hurt! How do I deal with my anger and frustration? Is there something I missed or did wrong that I need to examine? I haven't engaged with them at all since I asked them out, and we work in different departments so interacting is not an issue. But I still feel double rejection! What can I do?
Harris O'Malley, aka Dr. Nerdlove, urges this letter writer to take a deep breath and put this perceived slight in perspective. "When you hear someone say 'a good man is hard to find' or something similar, you need to append an unspoken '… that I'm attracted to,' at the end," he points out. Read the rest of his answer.
Am I Allowed To Move Other People's Stuff Out Of Their Lockers At The Gym If They Don't Use A Lock?
A sign in my gym's locker room reads: "Please use a lock. Not responsible for lost or stolen items." Frustrated at searching for free lockers (because people stow their things, but don't use a lock — thus making lockers look free when they aren't), I move the contents of unlocked lockers to the ledge above. I am trying to square the owners' apparent indifference to what happens to their things (by failing to use a lock) with the idea that a locker is occupied. I am frustrated by the time-consuming search for unused lockers. And these people fail to follow instructions: "Please use a lock."
Philip Galanes, usually a paragon of tact, has reached the end of his rope. "I beg you to stop your attempts at logical 'squaring,'" he writes. "They make you sound like a monster." Read the rest of his answer.
How Can I Prevent My Bosses From Firing Me When They Find Out I'm Pregnant?
A few months ago, I informed my bosses I was pregnant. Within a week, they were trying to fire me and blame it on other things at work that made no sense and hadn't been issues before. They made me sign a letter of reprimand in our first meeting about the "issues."
I spoke with a co-worker who told me she had a similar experience when she announced her pregnancy. I work for a company with a "boys club" mentality, so I didn't try to speak to HR because I was afraid for my already threatened job.
A couple weeks later, I miscarried and everything at work went back to normal. I actually got a raise a month later. Last week, I learned I'm pregnant again. My husband and I are excited about it, but I'm scared to tell my bosses for fear I'll have a repeat of last time.
When should I tell them about my upcoming arrival? And is there anything I can do to protect my job? I have been looking for employment elsewhere, but haven't found anything yet. I need this job or else I would have already left it.
[UExpress]
Dear Abby, aka Abigail Van Buren, encourages this letter writer to document everything that happened to her and talk to a lawyer. "Be sure to include what your co-worker told you happened to her, and how — after your miscarriage — all your problems at the office disappeared," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.
Should I Ask My Mother-In-Law To Stop Including Trivial Lies About Me And My Husband In Her Christmas Letter?
In the yearly Christmas letter that she sends to all her friends and family, my mother-in-law always seems to include some weird, untrue detail about my husband or me. After we got married, she wrote in her letter that we were adjusting to marriage so well, he and I wondered why we hadn't tried it years ago (we got married six months after we started dating—no one was wondering why we hadn’t gotten married sooner). A few years later, she wrote that I was loving being a stay-at-home mom, although it was actually a difficult transition for me. And then this past Christmas, she wrote that my husband loves everything about his job except the commute: "He says if he could teleport there, everything would be perfect!" My husband's commute is half an hour, and I haven't heard him complain! I asked him about it, and he didn't remember saying anything like that to his mom.
Should I bring this up with my mother-in-law? Her "anecdotes" are so small, but I hate that she's putting words in our mouths, even if I don't personally know the people on her mailing list. She's generally a reliable, factual person, though I'm beginning to doubt some of the stories she tells.
[Slate]
Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, puts in a good word for letting this go. "If it were me, I'd probably just toss the Christmas letter after a quick scan every year, unless it contained some sort of outrageous claim," she offers. Read the rest of her answer.
How Do I Break It To My Wife That I've Been Cheating At 'Wheel Of Fortune'?
My wife and I are retired and winter in the Southwest. We faithfully watch the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune" every night after supper.
I found out about a month ago that the show was on an hour earlier back home in the Midwest, so I decided to have a friend of mine text me the answers prior to us watching it.
My wife and I are very competitive regarding who can come up with correct answers first.
Of course, I get them all right, quite quickly!
At first, she was kind of amazed. Now it's getting serious.
Some of my friends back home know what I'm doing, and I'm sure someone will tell her.
How can I get out of this situation before she finds out from someone else? She will be "PO'd."
Amy Dickinson of Ask Amy tells this writer that the only way out of this is to stop cheating and come clean with his wife. "You might want to taper down slowly, and gradually decline from savant status to mere mortal," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.