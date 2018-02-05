Is It Okay To Treat An Employee Who Was Born On Leap Day As A Second-Class Citizen, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Why Is My Employee Asking To Receive Annual Birthday Perks Even Though She Was Born On Leap Day?

One of the perks provided by my workplace is a paid day off on your birthday (or the day after if it falls on a weekend or holiday) provided by the firm and not taken from your own vacation days, and a gift card which works at several restaurants our city. Once a month, a cake is also provided at lunch for everyone as an acknowledgement of everyone who has a birthday that month.

There is an employee on my team who was born in a leap year on February 29. Since she only has a birthday every four years, she does not get a day off or a gift card and is not one of the people the cake acknowledges. She has complained about this and is trying to push back so she is included.

The firm doesn't single out or publicly name anyone that has a birthday. People take the day off and that is it, nothing is said. The gift card is quietly enclosed with their pay stub. The cake is put in the lunchroom without fanfare for anyone that wants some. There is no email or card that goes around and no celebrating at work. If there was I could see her point, but since everything is done quietly/privately, she is not losing out on anything.

My manager feels her complaints are petty and she needs to be more professional. I agree with him.

She has only worked here for two years and was hired straight out of university. I want to tell her that she should be focusing on work issues and not something as small as a birthday. If she had a complaint about a work issue it would be different. How do I frame my discussion with her without making her feel bad or like she is trouble? Her work is good and I am sure the complaint is just borne of inexperience and I don't want to penalize her for it.

Alison Green of Ask A Manager firmly pushes back against the idea that this employee "only has a birthday every four years." "She might need to celebrate her birthday on February 28 or March 1 in non-leap years, but it's not true that she doesn't have a birthday and it's absolutely unfair and wrong for your office to give her fewer days off than other people because of this," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Dare A Woman Write On Facebook That Good Men Are Hard To Find Two Months After She Rejected Me?

A couple months ago I asked out two different girls at work. I asked them out about a month apart. They both (politely) turned me down and while I was disappointed, I took them at their word and didn't pursue anything further.

A couple weeks ago I saw on Facebook (I'm friends with both of them) that one of them had posted some pictures about being bridesmaids in a mutual friend's wedding. She said something about how a good man is hard to find and she was envious of the bride. The other one commented similarly.

Dr. NerdLove, I'm so mad at them! They rejected me and then they talk about how hard it is to find someone! I know it's none of my business, and I'm not going to say anything, and I hid both their posts afterwords. I don't intend to say anything to either of them, and I've dealt with rejection before, but the post really hurt! How do I deal with my anger and frustration? Is there something I missed or did wrong that I need to examine? I haven't engaged with them at all since I asked them out, and we work in different departments so interacting is not an issue. But I still feel double rejection! What can I do?