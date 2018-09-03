How Can I Get My Male Coworkers To Stop Excluding Women From Lunch, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

How Can I Tell My Male Coworkers To Stop Excluding All The Women In The Office From Their Lunch Invitations?

I work at a small company. Ten folks in my office: seven males and three females. Daily, when lunchtime approaches, the males (including our boss) pop into various offices saying, "Who wants to go to lunch today?" — ALWAYS excluding the female co-workers.

I find this practice extremely sexist and want to scream from the treetops! Their ages are between 28 and 43, not that it should make a difference. Am I being too emotional in being so offended by this practice, or should I speak up?

[UExpress]

Miss Manners seems to believe this situation is the letter writer's fault. "Of course you should speak up. Not to berate your colleagues, but to ask them who wants to go to lunch," she replies. Read the rest of her answer.

Do We Owe A Pregnant Family Member New Baby Items Because She Didn't Accept Our Offer Of Hand-Me-Downs?

Now that my husband and I are done with having babies, we offered up all our old items — car seat, stroller, baby clothes, etc. — to our extended family and got either a firm no or radio silence. So we donated them all. But my husband's half-sister, "Kimmy," was secretly pregnant and didn't tell us until afterward. Kimmy is 19 and still living at home with my mother-in-law and her disabled father. My mother-in-law now is lambasting us for getting rid of everything "too soon" and not waiting to hear from her household. I understand she is under stress, but in our last conversation she said, "If you can't get the stuff back, then it is your responsibility to buy new ones for this baby." I told her she needed to have this conversation with the child's mother and father and hung up the phone. War has been declared in response.

This is a pattern. My mother-in-law often expects the world from her older children while giving the world to her younger ones... My husband is the successful (and closest) one, so most of dealing with her falls on us... I am this close to being the bitch daughter-in-law and telling him to cut off contact. He will do it if I ask, but I don't want to do this. Can you help me find a way out of this?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg suggests cutting off conversations with the mother-in-law whenever she makes unreasonable demands. "You two are not obligated to take up the burden of 'dealing with her' simply because you have jobs you enjoy or happen to live in the same state," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Ask My Husband's Boss To Effectively Fire The Coworker My Husband Had An Affair With?

My husband told me that he and a contractor had an affair while on a company trip. This contractor's contract is due to expire in a few months. Can I ask my husband's boss to not renew the contractors contract for personal reasons (to save my marriage) without it bouncing back on my husband?



[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green's answer is emphatically negative. "It would be incredibly inappropriate for you to try to interfere with someone else's employment, or with your husband's employer's hiring decisions, because of issues in your marriage," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Hide My Host's Porn DVD To Protect His Privacy?

I have had an internship in a new city this summer. My dad's friend has kindly allowed me to stay in his home while he's away on a long vacation. He told me I can watch his movies, use his TV, and even have friends visit and sleep on the couch. I am very grateful for his generosity.

He left for his vacation in a rush, and at eye-level on the DVD shelf he has a pornographic movie. I have nothing morally against it, but I think it's something he would be uncomfortable with me seeing.

A friend is coming to visit me next week, and I don't know what to do about the DVD. What would respect his privacy more: if I don't touch the film, or if I flip it over to hide the spine?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, ignores the letter writer's idea of flipping the DVD over and offers another way to hide it: " Put the DVD in a drawer and make a note on your calendar to yourself to replace it where it was before your host returns from his trip." That's the entirety of her answer to this question, but read the rest of her column.

How Can I Get My Cheap Girlfriend To Pay For Things?

How do I tell my cheap girlfriend that she needs to pitch in? We've been dating for over a year. On the rare occasions she takes me out, I have to pay for at least part of it. She's even gone as far as saying that she's taking me out, but then (miraculously) I end up paying!

For example, she recently "treated" me to a "free" comedy show. I ended up buying dinner for both of us.

One show she took me to cost me $120 in souvenirs and booze.

If she buys dinner, I pay tax and tip. When I take her out, I end up paying for everything — ticket costs, dinner, transportation. Her cost of living is much higher than mine, so I always used this as an excuse, but I recently lost my job, and she has managed to pay for two solo vacations this year.

Do I speak up when the bill comes? Before we go out? Sit down now and have a serious talk?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson endorses the idea of initiating a serious conversation about the girlfriend's freeloading. "Although you should never have to justify being honest about your own feelings, you recently lost your job, and this presents the perfect reason to have 'the talk,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Confront My Friend About His Habit Of Stealing Famous People's Jokes On Facebook?

We have a close friend of 20 years who posts jokes and witty commentary on Facebook almost daily. Recently, we discovered that these posts are lifted, word for word, from the Twitter feeds of famous comedians, authors and political commentators. But our friend doesn't credit them; he acts as if he is the author. Facebook friends say how clever he is. (The weird thing? He's funny enough to write his own posts.) Should we say something? He's stealing people's material, but it isn't for financial gain. We don't know what to do.



[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes opines that joke-stealing is wrong even when someone isn't making money off of stolen jokes. "His actions discredit the originality of hard-working writers, even if his Facebook cohort is only 100 strong," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.