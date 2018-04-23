What Should I Do With An Old Family Photo Of People In Blackface, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



​What Should I Do With An Old Family Photo Of People In Blackface?

When my husband and his three brothers divided up what was left of my in-laws' possessions after my father-in-law died, we received the majority of photos. I finally have time to go through and sort them.

In the process, I came upon a very large photo that was taken in 1934 and it showed everyone from my mother-in-law’s Halloween office party.

Almost everyone in the photo is dressed in a costume, and that's where my problem comes in.

There must be about 50 to 70 people in the very large photo, and four of them are in black face. Although I am appalled by this, I also feel that it is a piece of my husband's family history. I have told my children about it and, while no one is OK with it, they are also torn because it is part of the past that is appalling, but their grandmother is in the photo.



I feel it's something that needs to be addressed, because (to paraphrase a great quote), if we don't learn from history, we're bound to repeat it.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson suggests donating the photo to a university archive that collects racist imagery and puts it into context. "You should also discuss this openly in your family; it is a perfect illustration of how racism is shot through our country's history, revealed even in something as benign as an office Halloween party," she adds. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make Sure My Coworker Doesn't Secretly Videotape Me While Pranking Me Again?

I work in a small office of about 30 people. Recently a woman who is a bit of a prankster has moved into our office suite. It started off with small things like moving chairs and silly threats, but this week it escalated. While working through my lunch hour I received a call from a man telling me he was delivering 30 pizzas to my house.

I tried to explain that he had the wrong number, but he got increasingly agitated until I finally had to hang up. It turned out that the call was a recording and a prank by our office jokester. I laughed it off.



My boss (who is away on holiday) told me that she was very unimpressed with the jokester but that I handled myself professionally. She also added that she could tell "by the look on [my] face" that the call was a little upsetting. I asked how she knew I looked upset and discovered that the jokester secretly videotaped me while I was on the call and sent the footage to my manager. I am unsure how to handle this... How do I keep this from happening again without putting my professional relationships, or my boss's friendship with the prankster, at risk?

[Slate]

Dear Prudence, aka Daniel Mallory Ortberg, encourages the letter writer to draw some boundaries. "Go back to your boss with a specific request since she failed to respond appropriately the first time," he advises. "You'd like assurance from the prankster herself that she won't do this to you again... as well as a guarantee that she'll delete any copies of the recording she made of you." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Toddler To Stop Making Himself Vomit For Fun?

My kid is 15 months old and has discovered he can make himself vomit by sticking his finger down his throat. He only does this when he is in a high chair or car seat. If I try to stop him from doing it, he enjoys the attention and will escalate the behavior, so I'm thinking I need to let it happen, but it's pretty hard to be chill when your kid is covered in vomit. Advice? Commiseration?



[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe, one of Slate's new parenting advice columnists, suggests buying washable protectors for the car seat and waiting for the kid to outgrow this habit. "And never react, just silently remove him from his filth zone and give him a bath, betraying neither disgust nor amusement," she adds. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Quit My Job Before I Get Fired For My Religious Beliefs?

I am a layperson (not an ordained member of the clergy) working for a religious nonprofit that requires its employees to be members of the faith in good standing and to provide a reference from our clergy to prove it. In the past year, I have lost my faith and no longer practice the religion. I love my job and would stay if I could. But my status is up for review soon, and when it is discovered that I no longer attend services, I will be immediately terminated. According to policy, I could be terminated today if it were discovered. I had hoped to find another job before now, but I haven't yet.

If I quit, I might not qualify for unemployment. If I wait until my reference expires, I will be fired, and I don't know how to justify that to prospective employers. If I tell my boss sooner, I may be fired on the spot. Part of me thinks the company should have to deal with the consequences of its draconian policy, though I realize those consequences will fall mostly on my immediate co-workers, who will be left with my unfinished projects. How do I handle this?

[The Washington Post]

Karla Miller affirms that it is legal for religious organizations to require their employees to maintain certain religious practices, but she suggests coming clean to the letter writer's boss about the letter writer's crisis of faith. "If you do this, management may be willing to leaven your organization's 'draconian' policy with mercy and grant you extra time to either reconsider or prepare your projects for handing off to your colleagues." Read the rest of her answer.

How Should One Reply When An Adult Says, 'I Need To Go Potty'?

We dine at casual eateries periodically with certain friends. One of them habitually excuses herself by announcing, "I need to go potty."

This has progressed from embarrassing to simply annoying. What is the proper thing to say, or is it too late to say anything? Should it simply be ignored?



[UExpress]

In a typically acerbic morsel of advice, Miss Manners endorses saying, "Do you need help?" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Break My Addiction To Vitamin Gummies?

I have an addiction to vitamin gummies. They say to eat only two a day, but I eat almost half a container a day. They're sooo good.

This has been a problem for five years. What should I do? Do I contact my doctor? I'm about to graduate from high school, and I think my new college friends will think I'm weird if they find out about my gummy addiction.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren responds with concern for the letter writer's health. "Your vitamins may taste like candy, but they are not candy," she emphasizes. "It is important that you discuss this with your doctor." Read the rest of her answer.