Is It Okay To Order An Uber Driver To Disobey Cops, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

My husband and I agree the name is not changing and he has been incredible through all of this, but obviously he is hurting and I feel a bit guilty about, essentially, forcing the issue of healthy emotional boundaries over this.

My husband has done everything possible to listen, make him feel heard, ask where the vitriol is coming from, understand any deeper issues, etc. But it has been months, and the bottom line is that if we hyphenate he wants nothing to do with us or his granddaughter. Phil's daughter and wife claim we have to concede and placate him and regularly apply guilt trips as well.

My husband and I are late 20s and expecting a baby girl. For professional and personal reasons, my husband and I both kept our own last names. My father-in-law, "Phil," has absolutely lost it upon learning that we plan to hyphenate the baby's last name, reportedly crying and fuming every day. His concerns are not even tangentially related to the welfare of the baby, but to his rights as patriarch and the destruction of his legacy, to paraphrase.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax calls out the father-in-law's behavior as controlling and manipulative. "This is NOT about you at all, this is about him, and any guilt thrown at you on his behalf by other family members is the natural reflex of people so stuck in the web that their well-being is dependent on keeping the peace," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

They do something together every single day. They go to the movies, go shopping, go to the park, cook supper for each other. I don't think it's normal for them to be spending so much time together. It's almost as if they are dating. I'm at my wits' end!

My husband says that she needs to feel that someone cares for her. And I totally agree with that. But it's to the point that it's interfering with our marriage, and he doesn't care.

My husband recently started spending a lot of time with his 17-year-old niece, and it's starting to bother me. He just met her for the first time nine months ago. Her parents — my husband's sister and her husband — don't have much to do with her. They have both been in trouble with the law and aren't in the picture at all, really.

[Creators]

Whether or not this situation is as creepy as it sounds, Annie Lane says it's time for a big-picture conversation between the letter-writer and her husband. "If your husband wanted to become de facto guardian of his niece, he should have discussed that with you beforehand," she opines. Read the rest of her answer.

If I Demand That My Uber Driver Break The Law In Front Of Cops, Should I Have To Pay His Traffic Fine?

My family and I recently called Uber to get from Manhattan’s financial district to an apartment in the West Village where we were staying... He spoke little English and his GPS was instructing him in a different language...

At a certain point it started to look as if we were going toward the entrance to the Holland Tunnel, and I soon realized we were about to head into it with no chance to turn away. I told the driver to illegally pull over to a restricted area so we could get out before we ended up in New Jersey, which would have led to our getting home up to an hour later. He started to pull over when an NYPD officer yelled at him to keep driving. The driver turned to me, and I firmly told him to pull over. With me and the officer giving him contradictory instructions, he pulled into the restricted area.



Two cops approached and demanded his license. While one cop was running his license, we explained to the other what had happened. The cop asked, "Are you going to pay the ticket for him?" Luckily, the NYPD officers let the driver off with only a warning, but I wondered whether I would have been ethically responsible for paying his fine? I did instruct him to commit an illegal act, but it was because of his mistake and of almost taking me far out of my way. Further, he did not have to commit the illegal maneuver simply because I told him to. Had he gotten a ticket, I would have paid it because I have the means, but would it have been my ethical responsibility?



[The New York Times]

Kwame Anthony Appiah, the current Ethicist, rules that the letter writer wouldn't be morally obligated to pay the fine. " Nevertheless, you might think commanding an immigrant driver into an altercation with a New York police officer risked a situation that could have escalated badly out of control ," he points out. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Wrong To Take An Hourlong Bath When My Roommates' Relatives Need To Use The Bathroom?

I live in a three-bedroom house with a couple, who use the master bedroom, and "Hannah." Hannah and I have our own rooms but share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. We've always gotten along. I routinely take an hourlong bath every day at 6 p.m. I work early and then go to the gym; this has always been my schedule. Recently Hannah hosted her sisters and parents for a visit. Hannah was out and didn't tell her family about my schedule. I was in the bath when one of her sisters started pounding on the door, saying they needed to get ready to go out. I yelled that I was in the bath. Twenty minutes later, I heard a second pounding on the door. The other sister wanted to use the bathroom. Again, I told her I was in the bath. Both sisters and Hannah's mother then had a loud discussion of how "horribly rude" I was. I guess they didn't realize I could hear them through the door. Apparently it's a huge breach of manners to take a bath when you have guests.

The icing on the cake: Hannah's mother said I was obviously raised in a barn and my mother should be ashamed of me... I can't get that conversation out of my head, but I don't see what good it will do to tell Hannah. What should I do?

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg, also known as Dear Prudence, urges the letter writer to let go of her hurt feelings and adjust her routine the next time her roommate has guests. "In the future, if guests come to visit — whether Hannah's family or anyone else — wrap up your baths after 20 minutes and save the long, luxurious soaks for nights when you know no one else needs the bathroom," he advises. Read the rest of his answer.

What Should I Say When A Strange Man Asks Me To Apply Sunscreen To His Back?

Last summer, my gentleman companion and I were having an outdoor lunch with his elderly father. An acquaintance of his father joined us, and after the meal, drew out a container of sunscreen and asked me to apply this to his bare back, which caught me quite off guard. He was clearly being unsavory, yet I did not know any polite way to decline his request. As the only woman in this quartet, the experience made me very squeamish. My companion and I agreed that it was an extremely uncomfortable situation, but neither of us could think of how else to handle it. Your advice would be very welcome.



[Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams favors a direct approach. "When people ask you to do something you are uncomfortable with, you reply, "I'd rather not, thanks," she writes. "That's a complete sentence, and a courteous one." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Insist On Receiving A Check When My Relative Tries To Pay Me With A Digital Payment App?

I lent a young relative $500. A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from Zelle, a digital payment service, saying that my relative sent me $100. I told her that I don't deal with digital payment services. What followed were three emails: asking why I don't use them, telling me how easy they are, and insisting people love them because they're fast. I said I'd prefer a check. No further word (or check). Was I wrong?



[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes says he wishes the letter writer had just accepted the electronic payment, but in general he favors customizing payments to their recipients. "A quick call to thank you and confirm repayment method would have been nice, especially these days — when some folks may not be comfortable with digital payment services and others may not have checkbooks," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.