Is It Creepy To Take Surreptitious Photos Of Young Female Employees, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Is It Creepy To Take Surreptitious Photos Of Young Female Underlings At Work?

Today at work I spotted a senior colleague taking covert photos of young female staff members in the workplace cafeteria. Her pictures were taken from the back, waist down, and I believe she's taking them to illustrate violations of our ambiguous dress code (where is mid-thigh exactly, anyways?).

I'm skeeved out my this. I suppose the women are in public, wearing clothes they chose to put on, and might not have a legal expectation of privacy… but I still feel really icky by her actions. I wouldn't want her to have a covert picture of my backside, and I doubt any of my young colleagues do either...

Am I right to think that these pictures are inappropriate? If so, how can I best articulate the problem to our boss, or call out my colleague next time I catch her taking these photos?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green suggests speaking up to management about this gross violation of boundaries. "Even assuming she's doing it for the reasons you suspect and not as some sort of predatory, voyeuristic thing, it's not okay to covertly take photos of people's butts. At all," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Do I Respond To My Ex Suing Me For $750,000 For Allegedly Giving Him Herpes?

Recently I received a demand for settlement letter from a law firm representing a guy who I dated over an online dating app for about two months in 2016. This guy is claiming he tested positive for herpes in 2017 and I am the source. They are asking for $750,000, or else they will file a lawsuit! First, I don’t accept the accusation. He has had many partners and his longtime ex already carried the virus. Second, as health insurances don't test for herpes anymore, I assumed I was STD-free while with him until he asked me to go for the specific HSV test, which I did. I am not a wealthy woman and can't even negotiate their act of extortion. This guy is a heroin addict and has a long history of suing innocent people. How do I deal with this case and get rid of this guy?​

[Slate]

"This sounds like an entirely frivolous lawsuit, but you should consult a lawyer and get an expert’s opinion on how best to move forward," replies Daniel Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence. That's the entirety of his answer to this one, but read some other questions he fielded this week.

Is My Office-Mate A Jerk For Not Offering Condolences For The Dying Dog I've Been Talking About On The Phone?

My dog (and great love) was diagnosed with cancer. I've been on the phone — a lot! — with my vet, talking through treatment options and end-of-life issues. I share an office with a young guy who must have heard these conversations, but he hasn't said a single word about my dog. I find this incredibly cold and find myself growing angry with him. Can I tell him how I feel?



[The New York Times]



Philip Galanes offers up the possibility that the office-mate is just trying to respect the letter writer's privacy. "Many people, in his shoes, would find it presumptuous to speak — having overheard just one side of your personal conversations," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Inappropriate To Send A Bouquet Of Red Roses To Newlyweds?

A friend of mine recently eloped.

I sent a really nice, expensive (over $200) arrangement of red roses to the couple's home, along with a card addressed to her and her new husband, congratulating them on their marriage and wishing them a lifetime of love together.

I was surprised when I didn't receive even an acknowledgement for the roses.

About a month later a mutual friend of ours told me that my newlywed friend thought it was inappropriate that I sent RED roses, saying that I must be IN LOVE with her because red roses are sent by someone who wants to express their romantic feelings to the recipient… I should have known that white or yellow roses were OK, but not red!

I have been completely perplexed. Is it inappropriate to send red roses to a newly married couple? Should I feel embarrassed and call with an apology?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson rules that the only rude person here is the letter writer's friend. "You do not owe your friend an apology," she writes. "She owes you a thank you." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Rude For A Funeral Home Employee To Offer A Bereaved Widow A Fake Rose?

My brother-in-law died a month ago and was cremated by the local affiliate of a prominent funeral home. To make it easier for my sister, I accompanied her to the mortuary to pick up her husband's remains. I walked in alone, and as I returned to the car with his urn, a young funeral home employee in a black suit and scuffed shoes followed me. Through the window of the car, he presented my sister an artificial red rose and said, "We're sorry for your loss."

My sister and I were appalled by the insincerity of this gesture, and I called and told the funeral home director that the sentiments were as phony as the rose. He said, "I thought it was a great idea," and couldn't understand our reaction. Were we wrong?

Lots of people offended by flowers this week! Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, responds that the letter writer and her sister were wrong and could have just politely turned down the flower. "When people are grieving, emotions are sometimes raw, so I'm not going to scold you," she adds. Read the rest of her answer.

What Should You Do When You Suspect Your Friend Likes Jordan Peterson?

I fell into an instant and deep connection with a man while on a work trip. I'm happily married, so there's no chance of a romantic future, but the friendship has been, and is, enlivening. We share many interests, but mostly we have an easy understanding — something slow and patient and unusual in this world. We occasionally talk on the phone about life, and we're looking forward to having lunch when our paths cross again next month.

However, in the gaps between conversations, I've come to realize that he might be a fan of Jordan Peterson. He hasn't mentioned his name, but there have been significant clues. More alarmingly, he has betrayed a thin-skinnedness around sensitive topics like #MeToo and transgender issues. He's said nothing that's outright offensive — maybe because I've made my politics clear. But if I ask directly, and he responds affirmatively that he is a fan of Peterson, what should I do?

[The Nation]

Liza Featherstone suggests offering some counter-propaganda to try to convince the friend that Peterson is a dangerous hack. "Confronting Peterson's repellent ideas, if you can do so without getting defensive or insulting, might actually help your friend think through some of these issues," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.