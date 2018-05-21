Is It 'Tacky' To Pay Your Babysitter, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Do I Have To Donate The Money I Won Gambling With My Own Money To My Company?​

I work for a medium-sized national nonprofit. Recently, I attended and presented at a conference in Las Vegas on behalf of my organization, during which, on an off evening, I tried my hand at black jack and ended up winning $2,500. I mentioned this excitedly to one of my colleagues back in the office and we had a good laugh about it. Well, my manager overheard and asked for a meeting, during which she said that the right thing to do would be to donate my winnings back to the organization, since I was in Vegas on my work's dime.

I was taken aback and didn't really know what to say — I ended up saying "Oh, I hadn't thought of that. Thanks for mentioning." But didn't actually say yes or no.

So is there some unspoken rule here? Yes, I was traveling on my organization's dime, but I gambled with my personal money... Am I obliged to make a donation?



[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green of Ask A Manager is satisfyingly blunt in stating that of course the letter writer should get to keep the money they won. "After all, if you'd lost money, you wouldn't expect them to reimburse you because it happened on a work trip," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It 'Tacky' To Pay A Friend Of A Friend Who Babysits For You?

I'm a college sophomore. Recently, I baby-sat for a friend of a friend who is a few years older and lives in town with her husband and two kids. One was an infant, and the other was a toddler. It was a relatively easy baby-sitting gig; the little one mostly just slept, and the older one, though a bit of a handful at times, was not too much trouble. I watched them for about three hours while the parents went on a date. At the end of the night, the mom and I chatted for a few minutes. Then she said, "Well, it would be tacky to pay you, so I'll just take you to lunch sometime." I felt awkward and said, "Oh, OK. Sure." I wasn't sure what else to say. I got my things and left.

It's not as if she and I were friends; this was my first time meeting her. I'm trying to pay my way through college with a work-study gig and any other odd jobs I can pick up. Every little bit counts, even if it's just $20. She's a nice woman, and I'm happy to get lunch with her sometime, but was I wrong to expect some payment?

[Creators]

Annie Lane does not go hard enough on the woman trying to get away with not paying for labor, in our opinion, but she does urge the letter writer to set firmer boundaries in the future. "The next time she or anyone else asks you to baby-sit, provide your rates (e.g., $10 per child per hour) upfront, to eliminate any room for misunderstanding and keep your piggy bank fed," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Keep My Neighbors From Seeing Me Swimming Nude When They're Jumping On Their Trampoline?

I have really nice neighbors, and we are always pleasant to each other. We put up a large above-ground pool in our backyard, and they put up a trampoline.

I would like to enjoy our pool (how to put this delicately?) without tan lines. I do not want to offend them or expose myself to their teenage son when he's jumping on their trampoline. Is there a tactful way to ask them to move the trampoline since there is no other way to stay discreet in my own backyard?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, is not super helpful in her answer to this letter writer, in our opinion: First she suggests finding a "tan-through" swimsuit, then she points out that sunbathing without sunscreen causes skin cancer. Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Owe It To My Dad And Stepbrothers To Keep Living With Them As A Housekeeper Into My 20s?

I am 20 and feel more like a housekeeper than a daughter and sister. My stepmother walked out of our lives without a word, leaving my stepbrothers and half-brother behind. We don't know where she is. This happened when I was 14, and since then I have had to be "the woman of the house." All the cooking and cleaning fall to me, even though all the boys are in their teens. They will not pick up after themselves and prefer to sleep and play video games. I fight with them about this all the time. My dad takes their side. He says I have to be more responsible because I'm older and he doesn't have time to deal with my drama.



I work and go to school. Sometimes I get so tired, I come home and just cry. I have lost all my friends since I have no time for them. One of my classmates offered to let me move in with her on a reduced rate. I want to do it badly, but I know the house would fall apart without me. I told my dad, and he yelled that I was just like my stepmother for abandoning my family. My brothers also got upset with me. They promised to change, but that hardly lasted two days. I love my family, but I feel trapped. What do I do?



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence, urges the letter writer to move out and not look back. "The house will not fall apart without you," he writes. "What will happen is that your father and your brothers will squabble and then figure out a way to continue surviving." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Keep My Colleagues From Opening The Blinds Near My Desk When I'm Not Around?

I work in an open office and recently moved my desk to a prime workspace with two windows. There is a cubicle directly in front of me and a cubicle adjacent to me. I usually keep the blinds closed because of the glare on my computer screens. However, whenever I return to the office from a telework day, the window blinds are open. I suspect that one of my "neighbors" comes into my workspace whenever I am away to open them. I would not go into someone's home and open their window blinds, so I find this behavior irritating and petty. What is your recommendation on how to handle this annoying issue?



[The Washington Post]

Karla Miller's response is short but satisfyingly tart. "Move to a window-free workspace," she suggests, perhaps not entirely seriously. "You won't be annoyed by all that pesky sunlight, and your neighbors won't be annoyed at being denied access to same by someone who mistakenly thinks occupying a workspace is the same as owning it." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Force My Husband To Stop Giving Sips Of His Cocktail To A Friend Of Ours?

My husband and I eat out frequently with a couple we like. But the husband doesn't order his own drinks. When cocktails are served, he asks to taste my husband's instead. I find this disgusting! My husband refuses to say anything; he doesn't want to hurt his feelings. But what about me? My husband is jeopardizing my health over this man's feelings. We have fought about this. How do I make it stop?



[The New York Times]

"Stop pressing your husband," writes Philip Galanes. "He doesn’t mind the sipping." Galanes does, however, give the letter writer permission to share their fears about catching germs with the friend. Read the rest of his answer.