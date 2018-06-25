How Can I Stop My Friends From Planning A Trip To My In-Laws' Lake House Without Me, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

​How Can I Stop My Friends From Planning A Trip To My In-Laws' Lake House Without Me And My Husband?

My husband's parents' own a beautiful lake house where my husband and I have spent a week or two every summer for decades. Two years ago, my husband and I invited three couples — our close friends — to spend a weekend with us there.

Last week, a friend (who was part of the group that vacationed with us two years ago) texted me, saying that she and our other friends were planning on contacting my in-laws to "arrange dates" for the group to vacation at the lake house. She said that she knows my husband and I are busy and might not be able to join them, but they'd like to go this year, and don't want us to feel like we have to host them. Essentially, our friends planned a vacation (without us) to our family's house! ...

I told my friend that my in-laws weren't ready to open the cabin to friends unless family was present, and she replied that it was "fine."

How do I let my friend(s) know that this request/demand was rude and presumptuous? How do I stop this from happening in the future?



[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson agrees that this friend was overly entitled and suggests a script for confronting her about it. "You could deliver a stronger statement by responding: 'This is a family home. Your choice to bypass us to solicit an invitation from my in-laws is … surprising. I wish you hadn't done that,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell The Love Of My Life I Found Out She's Engaged To Our Friend?

I met the love of my life eight months ago. Everything about our relationship is perfect. We both love our families, fine food, games and, most importantly, each other. We met at an antique store and now have an extensive stamp collection together.

Wanting this joy to last forever, I proposed to her. I couldn't imagine a happier life for both of us, until I discovered that she is already engaged. Her mother informed me that she had accepted a proposal from a close friend of ours months ago. At first I was devastated, but now I understand the situation.

She felt obligated to accept his proposal, yet I know she will only find true happiness by marrying me. How do I go about bringing this up to her? I'm very non-confrontational, and don't want her to feel awkward or uncomfortable. Should I tell her what I know or wait for her to come to me? Please help.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren replies to this very implausible letter with a call for confrontation. "Tell her what her mother told you and ask if it is true," she suggests. "If it is, she needs to explain." Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Fiancé And I Give Into His Family's Insistence On A Full Open Bar At Our Wedding?

My fiance and I are getting married in my family's home town, and my parents are hosting (and paying for) the wedding. My family are minimal drinkers though not opposed to some drinking. My fiance's large extended family is accustomed to weddings with full open bars.

My parents' initial desire was to serve beer and wine during cocktail hour and dinner, and they have increased that to supplying beer and wine for a full reception and adding one cocktail option.

This compromise has not been sufficient to my fiance's parents, who have repeatedly asked to pay for the open bar, though we have tried to explain that isn't the tone of event my family is comfortable hosting. My preference is some limits on alcohol for guests and to avoid heavy drinking at the event.

My fiance would like to avoid conflict. I am inclined to make sure my parents are comfortable hosting, and I feel they have compromised significantly, though I am not sure where the appropriate compromise is.

[The Washington Post]

"[T]he compromise is fine, but your fiance's ability to engage under pressure in general is the make-or-break issue at hand," replies Carolyn Hax, who worries that the fiancé's hesitation to say no to his family portends difficulty in the future. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Disinvite My Fiancé's Brother's Girlfriend From My Bachelorette Party Because She Doesn't Seem Excited?

I invited the girlfriend of my fiancé's brother, let's call her Terry, to my bachelorette party. Now, Terry and I aren't particularly close, we hang out occasionally sans our partners, but I extended the invite because I knew it was the right thing to do including her as family (because I also invited my fiancé's sister). Plus Terry is friends with another one of my good friends who is coming to the party...

When my MOH reached out to invite guests to the bachelorette, Terry was the only person to not respond in any capacity. I figured she didn't want to go, and that a lack of response was her way to decline without actually having to decline — which is a little disheartening but overall fine. I mentioned this to my fiancé, who then told his brother without asking me, and then his brother talked to Terry who all of a sudden responded that she could attend...

Now the bachelorette party is approaching and our mutual friend told me that she and Terry have been texting about outfits and getting their nails done in prep for the party. Obviously this wouldn't ever bother me, but I literally have not heard one word from Terry in months, and she definitely has not reached out to me to say thank you for the invite, I'm so excited for your party, or even hello....

I know since the invite was extended, and she accepted that the polite thing to do is just let her come, but I really don't want someone there is isn't happy for me and really seems to have no interest in communicating with me either. Is there anything I can do, or do I just have to grin and bear it for bachelorette weekend?

[A Practical Wedding]

Liz Moorhead is confused about why the letter writer is so upset. "You expressed that you were disappointed she's not coming, so now she's coming, and she's finding something in this obligatory trip to be excited about," she writes. "What's the problem?" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get People To Pronounce My Unusual Name Correctly?

Seventy-one years ago, my father decided to honor his kid brother and heritage by naming me Iaina, the female derivative of Iain (also spelled Ian), and I have had to correct others' spelling and pronunciation of it ever since. I have not learned how to live with it, and no matter how long I live, I never will. I chose a nickname for this reason, Janie (not Jane), and people get that wrong, too...

I was having dinner with a friend of 10 years in a local restaurant this week, and she was chatting with an individual at a table beside us. She introduced me as Jane, and I corrected her and said my name is Janie. She then said my real name is Iaina but mispronounced it and butchered it. I was livid because she has known me for so long and knows how much it bothers me that people mispronounce my name, so I corrected her again.

I do not feel that I am honoring my name or heritage and almost want to stop responding to anyone who calls me by the wrong name when speaking with me or corresponding with me... How do I get people to understand that it is important to acknowledge the correct spelling and pronunciation of everyone's name?

[Creators]

Annie Lane empathizes with the letter writer and encourages her to continue to correct friends and acquaintances. "When people don't make an effort to accurately pronounce your name, it's as if they're saying they don't care who you are," she posits. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Have Informed A Hiring Manager Who Rejected Me That I Was, In Fact, Qualified For The Job?

I recently applied for a job that I knew I should at least get an interview for at a community college. I met the minimum requirements or I wouldn’t have applied for the job. When I got a letter saying I was rejected as I didn’t meet the minimum, I was shocked. I wrote back to the hiring manager, copied in the verbage in the job post underlining my qualifications, and asked her to confirm that there had not been some kind of misunderstanding of my qualifications.

Is that a viable way to approach it such a mishap?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Greene does not recommend this approach and says it's likely the other applicants were stronger. "There could 100 applicants who all meet the basic qualifications, and they're not going to interview all of them; instead, they'll pick the top few most qualified — which could mean 95 qualified people aren't getting interviews," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

