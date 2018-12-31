Can I, A White Dad, Forbid My Adopted Black Son From Listening To Rap, And Other Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​



Can I, A White Dad, Forbid My Adopted Black Son From Listening To Rap Music?

My wife and I adopted a brother and sister from Ethiopia in 2011.

We were a Caucasian family of four, and the addition of two African children blended nicely.

There have been no real behavioral or attachment issues with our Ethiopian children, and it feels like they have been with us forever. Skin color has never been an issue for us, and living in California, our blended family has not been an issue with anyone.

My son is now 15 and really enjoys rap music.

I have a huge issue with the majority of the lyrics, which are most often filled with words that are demeaning to women, and are explicit, sexual and sometimes downright pornographic.

I have spoken to my son about how these songs are disrespectful to women and how these kinds of lyrics can desensitize him.

Nobody in our family has ever listened to rap music, but he has connected with it because of his ethnicity. Our family does not use this type of language, so I am surprised these lyrics are something he would choose to sing along with. He says he just likes it.

His phone has a filter to block explicit content, but he has found ways around it.

I don't want him to think I am an out-of-touch dad. I want him to understand there are better choices in music. There must be some "clean" rap music.

Suggestions?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson urges the letter-writer to acknowledge and celebrate his son's racial identity and not to take a draconian stance about the rap music. "Share your unvarnished views about the lyrics, and tell him that you don't want that language broadcast in the house, but don't police this too closely," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Okay For Me To Refuse To Let My Daughter And Son-In-Law Bring Their Roommate To Our Family Christmas?

When my daughter and son-in-law were on their way over for Christmas, they called to ask if I minded if they brought their roommate, who had no family and no other plans for the holiday.

While I did not want to be rude, especially on Christmas, I did feel like I was put on the spot. I explained to my daughter and son-in-law that while I empathized with their roommate’s situation, I felt Christmas should be more intimate and was to be shared with family. After all, this was my daughter's and son-in law's first Christmas as a married couple. Was I wrong to tell them to leave the roommate at home?

[UExpress]

"It seems to Miss Manners that you have a strange idea about the meaning of Christmas: that it involves excluding stranded outsiders," replies Miss Manners. "That is not the general interpretation." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Hang Out With My Sister's Rich Mother-In-Law Even Though My Mom Accidentally Cc'ed Her On A Mean Email?

"Bertie" is my sister’s mother-in-law. She is a fabulously wealthy, three-time divorcee who is larger than life. She is loud, opinionated, and extremely generous. Since her son married my sister, Bertie has flown them, my parents, and me (plus several of my friends) on all-expenses-paid vacations for Christmas around the world. We spent two weeks in Rome last year. I love her. My mother doesn't, and she made the mistake of detailing exactly why to my pregnant sister (it was over baby gifts) and accidentally sent it to everyone on her mailing list. Including Bertie. The phrases "social climber," "gold digger," and other less nice words were used. My mother apologized, but Bertie told my sister that she would not "subject" my mother to her presence anymore and that would solve everything.



It is all very awkward, and my brother-in-law is still fuming about it (they are visiting us for the holidays because my sister can't travel in her condition). Bertie told me that she didn't hold my mother's words against me, and invited me and a friend to London for spring break. She also said she would understand if I didn't want to go. I really do, but it feels like I am betraying my mother somehow. I know going would hurt both my parents and make it look like Bertie could "buy" me (one of the reasons my mom listed about why she hates Bertie)... So help me, what should I do here?



[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg encourages the letter-writer to go on the trip and not worry about their mother's opinion. "If you want to spend spring break with Bertie and a friend in London, go and have a fabulous time," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To Avoid Being Kicked Out Of My Lazy Daughter's Bat Mitzvah?

My ex-wife, "Daisy," has custody of our two children. She makes several times my salary, lives in a home where the mortgage and taxes are sky-high, and has an expensive lifestyle. I live frugally, always pay child support and have visitation rights. Often, my children stand me up when I show up to get them. I'll get to a birthday party or wedding with just my son and have to tell everyone, "My daughter has a migraine." The real answer is, "She is lazy and doesn't want to miss movie night with her friend." Her mother is spineless. My son also has a fluctuating weight problem because he eats too much junk food. At a recent luncheon, he refused to eat but then demanded a piece of chocolate cake and shoved it down his throat.

Daisy isn't happy about my not paying that much support and has spoken to the kids about our financial arrangement, which we'd agreed she wouldn't do.

She wants to throw our daughter a lavish bat mitzvah for her 13th birthday. The total cost would be five figures. I've refused to pay it because she doesn't need it and it would be a financial hardship for me. Also, given her lack of effort at school and refusal to attend family functions, I don't think her behavior merits a huge reward.

Daisy says that if I refuse to pay, I won't be invited. However, that would be a problem for me, because it would look horrible if I did not attend. And she says that if I refuse to contribute financially but show up anyway, she'll have security throw me out.

Should I do what my wife wants and cough up the cash, or should I go to the party and get tossed out the door?

[Creators]

Annie Lane asks the letter-writer to act like a grown-up and put his children's needs ahead of his ego. "Yes, you should pay a customary and reasonable amount for your only daughter's bat mitzvah," she writes. "It is not her fault that her parents are fighting over money and parenting philosophies." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Spraying Bug Spray Everywhere When He Knows I'm Allergic To It?



I have severe asthma and allergies, and I'm particularly sensitive to bug sprays. If I'm exposed to them, my lips and tongue tingle for hours.

Every time my husband of 30 years sees a bug or even a small ant in our house, he reaches for the bug spray and saturates the house with it. Given the length of our marriage, he is well aware of how it affects me. I have asked him many times to please not use spray in the house, particularly when I am home, to no avail.

He did it again yesterday and got angry with me when I asked why. He reads your column, so I know he will see your response to my inquiry. What is your advice?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter-writer to throw out all the bug spray before her husband sprays again. "You clearly have a severe allergy to something in it, and for him to persist in spraying while you are on the premises strikes me as not only selfish but also as a form of assault that's potentially very serious," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Try To Force My Son To Get Over His Phobia Of 'Schoolhouse Rock'?

My son is terrified of Schoolhouse Rock. I don't know why. I've certainly asked. His cousin is a nerd and always wants to watch it on YouTube when he comes to hang out, but my son doesn't want to. He's 12! It’s not like this is some kind of massive disappointment to me or anything, but should I encourage him to push through this? I do feel embarrassed by it, and I feel bad that I'm embarrassed. I know it doesn't mean he's weak. He enjoys lots of things other kids find "scary." This is just a bizarre outlier.



[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe says the best path forward is to let this go. "The good news here is that Schoolhouse Rock, especially in 2018, is not a necessary building block for human civilization," she points out. "He will not be ostracized in college for failing to be a Schoolhouse Rock completist." Read the rest of her answer.