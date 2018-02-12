Why Won't My Daughter-In-Law Let Me Watch Her Give Birth, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Why Won't My Daughter-In-Law Let Me Watch The Birth Of Her First Child?

My son, Steven, and daughter-in-law, Julia, are expecting their first child and our first grandchild next month. I had what I thought was a good relationship with Julia, but I find myself devastated. Julia has decided only Steven and her mother will be allowed in the delivery room when she gives birth. I was stunned and hurt by the unfairness of the decision and tried to plead with her and my son, but Julia says she "wouldn't feel comfortable" with me there. I reminded her that I was a nurse for 40 years, so there is nothing I haven't seen. I've tried to reason with Steven, but he seems to be afraid of angering Julia and will not help. I called Julia's parents and asked them to please reason with their daughter, but they brusquely and rather rudely got off the phone. I've felt nothing but heartache since learning I would be banned from the delivery room. Steven told me I could wait outside and I would be let in after Julia and the baby are cleaned up and "presentable." Meanwhile, Julia's mother will be able to witness our grandchild coming into the world. It is so unfair.



I've always been close to my son, but I no longer feel valued. I cannot bring myself to speak to Julia. I'm being treated like a second-class grandmother even though I've never been anything but supportive and helpful. How can I get them to see how unfair and cruel their decision is?



[Slate]

"You can't! You shouldn't! You are entirely in the wrong!" replies Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, who proceeds to try to convince the letter writer that her daughter-in-law is well within her rights to limit the crowd in the delivery room. Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Legal For My Company To Give Me A Pregnancy Test Without My Knowledge?

I've been with my company for 2 years now. I recently applied for a different position, and got it. We're required to submit to a drug test any time we change positions, which is fine, I wasn't worried.

Our drug tests are done in house. Yesterday, I went to give my urine specimen, and was told by the HR woman to just leave it in the bathroom and go back to work, that she would check it in a second.

Today, I get to work and my supervisor congratulates me on being pregnant, and tells me they'll be speaking to me about the position later. Bewildered, I asked what she meant.

Apparently I was not only tested for drugs, but given a pregnancy test (not sure how, unless they literally dipped a stick in or used a dropper after the fact?) without my consent/knowledge.

I left work almost immediately and bought tests on the way home. I am indeed pregnant and have NO desire to keep it, and will be scheduling an abortion ASAP.

The other issue is that my supervisor KNOWS. I don't know who else. Unless I fake a miscarriage, they'll know I aborted and that seems like a ton of workplace drama I should have been able to avoid.

Is this legal? What are my options here?

[r/LegalAdvice]

"Clinics can test for hormone levels during a drug test. This can be useful in case someone tries to swap out urine to cheat the exam," states one of the top responses to this pickle on Reddit. "HOWEVER, it is illegal for the company doing the test to tell your employer anything other than drug related matters." The near-unanimous advice of the redditors on r/LegalAdvice is to get a lawyer. Read the rest of their answers.

Is It Weird That I Wasn't Mad When My Husband Told Me He's Sleeping With My Mom?

My mother is an attractive, interesting woman who reads ELLE and The Economist, dresses fashionably, and maintains a petite size 2 frame. Recently, I found out that my 39-year-old husband (of 14 years) has been having sex with her when he attends conferences at the resort near where she lives. When he told me, I was bothered by the fact that it didn't bother me.

He's a wonderful man — father to our two children and a good provider — and he's always taken care of me emotionally, sexually, and financially. I know I should be upset; I know I should feel betrayed on so many levels. But I just don't. He says he enjoys the relationship with her but will stop if it's what I want.

Honestly, if my mother and husband are happy in their affair, I just can't seem to find the energy to be angry or jealous. So my question is: Is this normal? Should I be upset?

[Elle]

E. Jean, Elle's advice columnist, congratulates the letter writer on unconditionally loving her husband. "You've found what so many seek: True love, like true joy, comes when you wish your beloved free, and when you get out of your own head," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Friend To Stop Asking Me About My Boyfriend's Lingerie-Wearing Habit?

My boyfriend is a very athletic, CrossFit, off-road-biking, jock kind of guy. He also sometimes likes to wear ladies' lingerie, which is completely fine with me.

The other day he was wearing a satiny bra under a T-shirt and a friend of ours happened to see the strap. The friend is kind of freaked out and has been pestering me about "what this means" and if it is some weird fetish I have. (It is not. It's the boyfriend's thing. And he does not otherwise wear women's garments.)

I think it's none of this friend's business and I'm under no obligation to answer, but my non-answering has convinced the friend that I am hiding something unseemly.

How to deal with this? It's no big deal, but it’s irritating. Friend is not otherwise nosy or judgmental.



[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to stick to his or her guns. "An unambiguous 'Drop it, because this isn't even remotely your business' is all you need, as long as you have the proper enforcement of a zero-further-discussion policy," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



Should My Husband Confront His Boss, Who Falsely Claimed I Was Super-Drunk At An Event?

This weekend, we went to a work event for my husband's company... I was extremely careful with my alcohol consumption and while people were taking shots I sipped glasses of white wine. I also had water in between each glass. I was unsure about the length of the evening and wanted to make sure that I didn't embarrass myself!

I thought the evening went really well! I made some contacts and strengthened relationships I already had. My in-laws were there, but because I see them frequently I said hello and then mingled with people I only see once or twice a year...

On Monday, my husband's boss went to his office and said, "Why would your wife tell other people your mother was a bitch?" He claims that he "read my lips" as I talked to other people at the gala. And that I didn’t just say it once, but to multiple people... He has also told their colleagues that I was incredibly drunk at the party and was falling all over myself. Neither of the above is true...

We have no idea what to do next. Obviously, it's my husband's call, and if we were in any position for him to do so, he would quit. But does he talk to the owner/boss, does he approach his colleagues? Or do we just let it all blow over?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer's husband not to confront the boss directly. "Your husband can certainly set the record straight with his colleagues (although they probably saw for themselves that you weren't drunk and falling all over yourself)," she adds. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Driving To Work In My Car, Which Has All The Baby Gear I Need In It?

Last summer I was hugely pregnant and driving my small 2008 sedan, which was getting old but was still perfectly functional... My husband was driving his 2012 sporty car and still making payments. At the time, we debated upgrading my car for a mini SUV because we were about to have two kids and neither of our cars fit all the baby gear we were going to need.

So my husband totaled his car in an accident, his fault. I suggested this was the time to upgrade to a mini SUV for the family. He wanted another sporty car. We fought about this for months. Finally, we both decided that the mini SUV made the most sense... Because I'm a stay-at-home mom, I would drive the bigger car for all the kid-related stuff and he would take my smaller car to work.

The smaller car is totally functional and not "girly" or ugly or anything. But he has since become convinced that he "deserves" a better car and has now been taking the SUV to work, often just moving the car seats and not even telling me. There it sits in a parking lot for the entire day, with all the baby gear like the stroller! To make matters worse, the smaller car's bumper became partially detached a few weeks ago and we had to bungee-cord it while we decide what to do. So not only am I driving the car that doesn't even fit the stroller, I can't even safely get on the freeway in case the bungee cords come undone.

What do we do here? He's convinced that the smaller, older car undermines his authority at work and that people will make fun of him. I told him to grow up and stop caring what other people think!



[Slate]

Carvell Wallace, one of the writers of Slate's new parenting advice column, Care and Feeding, lays down the law: the husband simply must drive the smaller car. "If his little friends tease him on the playground — I mean, in the break room — he can just explain that he's driving this car because he loves his wife and children and would very much like for his marriage not to end." Read the rest of his answer.